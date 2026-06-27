Did William Perry Pass Away? Truth Behind Bears Legend’s Viral Death Hoax

Fake news spreads faster than ever on social media, and this time it targeted Chicago Bears legend William “Refrigerator” Perry. A Facebook page falsely claimed that the former defensive tackle had died, confusing fans. But turns out it was nothing more than false information.

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“From what I’ve heard, William Perry has not passed away.” WGN News sports anchor Jarrett Payton said on X, “I’m so tired of these Facebook pages spreading fake stories just to get clicks. Before you share something like this, take a minute to verify it. Misinformation helps no one. #Bears”

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Even Jacob Infante, Director of Media Partnerships at PFN365, urged fans on his X account not to believe or share a false Facebook post claiming that former Chicago Bears defensive tackle William “Refrigerator” Perry had died. He said the report was completely fake and came from a Facebook page called “True Bears Fans.”

Infante also pointed out that the same page had shared several other false stories this week, including claims that Dan Hampton had suffered a stroke, the Bears had signed Tyreek Hill, there was a wildfire in Chicago, and Jim McMahon had died. He also warned fans that the page spreads fake AI-generated stories just for clicks.

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What made the claims even more real was the false claims by the post, which made it feel more AI-like. It mixed up different facts and made up details that were not true. For example, it mentioned that Perry was a baseball player and a sports commentator. In reality, Perry never played professional baseball or worked as an NFL broadcaster. He was a legendary NFL defensive tackle and fullback for the Chicago Bears.

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However, something of this sort happened before, too. Back in 2013, a Twitter report mentioned that William Perry had passed away. But then later on, Perry’s agent, Adam Plotkin, ended all the rumors around his death. But that time it was a genuine confusion as a person named William Perry died and fans started thinking it was the Bear star. And this time it was a straight move for likes and views.

But what exactly made them believe this news so fast?

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What made fans believe this news so fast?

Although the rumor about William “Refrigerator” Perry’s death is false, many fans were worried because he has dealt with serious health problems for many years since retiring from football.

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In 2008, Perry was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. The illness caused him to lose more than 150 pounds and made it very difficult for him to walk and move around.

Over the years, Perry has also faced many other health issues. He has battled diabetes, hearing loss, and major changes in his weight. At one point, his weight went above 450 pounds, making his health even more challenging.

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Throughout his life, William Perry fought many battles, but he always found a way to overcome them. As a child, people made fun of him because he was overweight and had a broken front tooth. Instead of giving up, he worked hard and became a great athlete. At Clemson University, he got the nickname “The Fridge” and helped his team win a national championship.

Today, Perry lives in a retirement and assisted living facility in his home state of South Carolina. He mostly uses a wheelchair or a walker to get around. His family and groups like the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund continue to support him and help make sure he receives the care he needs. One of the major reasons behind his condition is his alcohol addiction, which didn’t just end his marriage but also caused troubles in his marriage and ended it.

But through it all, he is still battling his heath everyday and trying to live a normal life.