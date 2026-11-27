The Buffalo Bills pulled away with a 13-10 victory in a close game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Josh Allen is now 6-1 against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the regular season, and the Bills look like a confirmed pick for the playoffs. Yet, Allen was critical of himself following the victory.

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“I have to be better. I need to be better. I will be better,” Allen said in the post-game press conference. “Thankful for my team, thankful for my defense, thankful for my kicker, Thankful for James Cook, and our whole linemen man. Like, this took a lot of people, and I made it a little harder on ourselves. You know, I’m gonna put my hand up there, but we found a way to get 10. Well, you can look at it that way; sure. I didn’t play great tonight; I didn’t play great the last week.”

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The Bills had a game-sealing 57-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. While the Bills’ last touch on the ball defined the game, it was yet another dull performance by Allen, who finished with just 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards and no touchdowns, with the longest pass for 17 yards. He rushed for 43 yards on seven carries, too.

Allen also recorded two interceptions in the red zone while also being sacked twice. His passer rating was a disappointing 18.3.

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“So I got to continue to get better and continue to elevate my game and find ways to help this team win because right now, I’m putting us behind the eight ball. You know, two turnovers in the red zone isn’t going to be winning football all the time.” Allen said.

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Per The Athletic, this was his worst statistical performance since his rookie season. It’s not like Allen didn’t know what was coming to him. The Chiefs came in allowing the second-fewest points per game at 16.3 this season, and Allen knew he was up for a task.

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But he hasn’t been at par since last week. Though Allen threw for 304 yards and a touchdown last week in the 26-9 win against the Miami Dolphins, he had two interceptions in that game as well, a sight rarely seen from Allen. His QB rating in that game was only a 31.7. Against the Chiefs, the number was 36.3

However, even after the tough game on Thursday, head coach Joe Brady has the QB’s back.

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“I’m gonna trust him,” the HC said after the game. ” … I know that our best version of Josh Allen is still ahead.”

The Bills are now 10-1 in the league and have a great chance of securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They will next play against the New England Patriots.