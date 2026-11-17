In 1978, Warren Moon went to Canada because the NFL wouldn’t give him a fair look. He went on to become a pro football legend and eventually landed in Canton. Not every quarterback gets a straight line to the league, and some of the best detours begin with rejection. Diego Pavia, released by the Baltimore Ravens, might find himself on a similar journey soon.

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“The UFL has announced the list of top Quarterbacks who are eligible to be selected in the UFL Draft on Wednesday. Diego Pavia, Connor Bazelak, Carter Bradley, Jacob Clark, Kyron Drones, Mark Gronowski, Jeff Sims, Blake Shapen, Zach Calzada, MJ Rivers, EJ Warner, Hunter Watson, Adrian Martinez,” UFL analyst Michael Del Negro posted on Instagram.

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The UFL player pool was open to rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class, as well as players from recent draft classes who held an active NFL roster spot after June 13, 2026. Pavia became officially eligible for the United Football League (UFL) Draft because, after going undrafted in April 2026, he signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Pavia entered a crowded quarterback room led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson (QB1) and veteran backup Tyler Huntley (QB2). Wearing No. 17 during May rookie minicamp and Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Pavia competed against fellow undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano (UConn) and veteran Skylar Thompson for the third-string or practice squad spot.

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Even Ravens head coach Jesse Minter had direct familiarity with Pavia’s college career through Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. Baltimore viewed Pavia’s dual-threat mobility as a stylistic fit for an offense built around Jackson.

Yet, on July 23, just days before veterans reported for training camp, the Ravens waived Pavia.

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Baltimore needed to clear a spot on its 90-man offseason roster to sign veteran center Ethan Pocic to a one-year deal. With Jackson, Huntley, Thompson, and Fagnano already on the roster, Pavia was the odd man out in the quarterback room.

Due to this, Diego Pavia, who was the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up, was left without a team for the entire 2026 season. However, as talks about the 2027 season draft are beginning, Pavia finds himself in the discussion and eligible; not yet in the NFL but surely in the UFL, which stands as the secondary professional football league.

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That said, while the draft will take place on November 18-19, players are being drafted for the 2027 UFL season, which kicks off in March 2027.