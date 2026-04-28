Diego Pavia Could Consider Joining $14.52B Entertainment Industry After Going Undrafted in NFL

Though the 2026 NFL draft didn’t work out well for Vanderbilt QB1 Diego Pavia, the Heisman Trophy finalist is reportedly considering a career away from the gridiron. Pavia took college football by storm, mounting spectacular wins over powerhouses like Alabama and Auburn. However, his off-field antics led to a spectacular fall out of the draft, prompting him to eye a career in the $14.52B entertainment industry.

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“While you can’t entirely rule out a professional football career for Pavia, the odds are stacked against him. It could cause a career pivot if it doesn’t work out. Luckily, there is a place where he could thrive, and there’s proof it could work: wrestling,” USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza speculated.

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The world of pro wrestling and more particularly, the WWE, which currently has a market capitalization of $14.52B, could very well be a move for an eccentric character like Diego Pavia if he fails to secure an opportunity as an undrafted free agent in the NFL. Pavia won’t be the first to opt for a path into the squared circle with several greats of the promotion like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Miami), Stone Cold Steve Austin (North Texas), John Cena (Springfield College – Mass.), and Roman Reigns (Georgia Tech), starting as college football players, who couldn’t crack it on the gridiron.

Furthermore, with his brash personality, which was evident as he reposted an Instagram post from comedian Theo Von to his Instagram story with the caption, “F- all the voters but … family for life,” reacting to the Heisman Trophy results. Or his ability to thrive in an environment where the crowd roots against him, coupled with his wrestling background, which includes a New Mexico state title in high school, could make him the perfect candidate for a run in the WWE.

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Pavia also showcased a glimpse of him in the biggest pro-wrestling production when he had entertaining interactions with WWE stars like Grayson Waller in December. Hence, a move to the squared circle shouldn’t be considered a distant possibility for Pavia.

While the pro wrestling world presents the 24-year-old with an incredible opportunity to portray his truest self, which takes pride in being unabashed and unfiltered, the Vanderbilt standout has one more chance to secure an opportunity in the NFL with an AFC North powerhouse.

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Diego Pavia accepts the invitation to the Baltimore Ravens minicamp

Although his off-field antics led to him being undrafted, Diego Pavia’s final college football season can’t be ignored. The Commodores QB1 threw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns, completing 70.6 percent of his passes. He added 862 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Pavia also led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record, the first double-digit win season in school history.

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With these accolades, he also secured a first-team All-American nod, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the best upperclassman quarterback. Hence, the Baltimore Ravens issued a mini-camp invitation to Diego Pavia after the NFL draft.

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“Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, one of the most polarizing figures in college football, accepted an invitation Sunday to attend next weekend’s rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Diego Pavia’s path after the 2026 NFL Draft remains uncertain. However, his journey is far from over. With elite college stats and a fiery personality, he has options on both sides of the entertainment divide. Whether he earns a roster spot with the Baltimore Ravens or eventually trades his helmet for a microphone in the WWE, Pavia’s story is one worth watching.