Diego Pavia Doubles Down On Move Further Away From Football After Ravens Exit

Diego Pavia became the first Heisman finalist since Jordan Lynch in 2014 to go undrafted during the 2026 NFL Draft. He was second to winner Fernando Mendoza, who was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders as No. 1 overall, while Pavia was left without an NFL team even after a successful 2025 season where he led his team to a record-breaking year at Vanderbilt.

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However, the Baltimore Ravens briefly expressed their interest and invited Diego to attend their rookie minicamp on May 2 and May 3. After the rookie camp invitation, Baltimore signed Pavia to a three-year contract on April 28. However, the Ravens waived the 24-year-old quarterback on July 23 ahead of their training camp.

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The former Vanderbilt quarterback’s NFL career may have lasted only a few months, and now, as it seems, he has already started showing interest in a career away from football.

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“Looking for a streamer camera guy… hit me up,” Pavia wrote on Instagram Stories.

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Content creation on social media, alongside streaming, has arguably taken the world by storm in recent years. Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is a prime example of someone who made a huge career through his digital footprint.

Walking a similar path, Diego Pavia has also teased the possibility of turning into a streamer.

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“Should I start streaming??” Pavia asked in a recent Snapchat post.

Just a few days later, the 24-year-old quarterback has followed his last streaming tease with a collaboration with a streamer. Pavia hasn’t shied away from the social media limelight for a while now.

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In his recent Snapchat posts, Pavia has teased multiple career directions he can possibly venture into. In one of his posts, he teased that he may start streaming Lobo-Aggie, also known as the Rio Grande Rivalry. It’s a historic sports competition between the University of New Mexico Lobos and the New Mexico State University Aggies.

In another viral Snapchat post, he teased that he “might do something WWE.” As of now, nothing is confirmed, as the quarterback hasn’t made anything official yet. However, Diego is seemingly going viral on Snapchat and has around 4,000 followers as of now.

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Similarly, the former Vanderbilt quarterback has also gained a huge following on his other social media platfroms, including 111,000 followers on Instagram and around 21, 400 followers on his X profile.

A big reason behind Pavia’s huge social following can be linked to how he was perceived online. The quarterback was often pictured drinking and partying, which, according to former NFL player and ESPN Analyst Robert Griffin III was a reason behind his snub.

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“Diego Pavia, he has to decide how does he want to be perceived publicly and how does he want to be perceived of being his true self, because if his true self is partying, drinking, ‘F everybody, F this, F that,’ he’s gonna F his way out of the league.

Former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu also shared a similar sentiment, pointing to the reason behind his Draft snub.

“He’s just a little bit sidetracked. He’s been on too many podcasts for me. Too many UFC fights, too many drunk photos. That’s not what people want to see at the next level.”

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And yet, the Baltimore Ravens were ready to give Diego Pavia a shot. After all, the 24-year-old quarterback racked up 12,899 passing yards and 119 touchdowns under his name in 74 college games.

“For us, we see it as an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something, and that’s really what this is for us,” Ravens HC Jesse Minter said.

However, things eventually didn’t work out between the two, and now Diego Pavia looks ready to leave his unfulfilled NFL career behind and step into a bright new world.