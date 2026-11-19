Caitlin Clark, one of the biggest needle-movers in sports, just became a verb, and Diego Pavia is the one conjugating it. The UFL’s brand-new No. 1 pick had barely finished soaking in the moment before he borrowed her name for his first big promise.

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The former Vanderbilt quarterback went first overall to the Aviators in the 2027 UFL Draft. Soon after, he posted his first statement on X.

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“Appreciate all the love and support from everyone reaching out!! I’m ready to Caitlin Clark this mf’er!! 💯 Can’t wait to get to work @UFLAviators” Pavia wrote.

Clark’s resume explains the comparison. The Indiana Fever took Clark first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and she turned a struggling team into a must-watch one almost overnight.

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Look at what actually happened in Indiana, and the comparison clicks right away. The Fever were stuck at 13 and 27 in 2023, then surged to 20 and 20 in 2024 to snap an eight-year playoff drought.

Ticket demand caught fire right alongside the wins. Average crowds skyrocketed from about 4,000 fans per game to a league record of 17,035 in a single season.

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TV followed her, too. The Fever had one national game on ESPN in 2023, and the league put 38 of its 40 games on national TV in 2024. Clark also won rookie of the year, collecting 66 of 67 votes. That is the standard Pavia just volunteered to chase.

Both arrived as college stars, too. Clark became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer on March 3, 2024, passing Pete Maravich.

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Pavia led Vanderbilt to the program’s first double-digit win season and finished second in the 2025 Heisman voting. The comparison is bold, but it is not random.

Now, comparing the setups, the Aviators were one of three new UFL teams last season, and they went 3-7 under first-time head coach Ted Ginn Jr.

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That makes them a team looking for a spark, which is the same spot the Fever were in. Columbus spent the top pick on a quarterback who already draws plenty of headlines.

Pavia has a story of his own, and it is not a smooth one. He became the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted since 2014, and concerns about his height and maturity were cited as reasons.

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He had another option too. The CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers held his negotiating rights since 2024, but he set his sights on the UFL.

No contract terms have been reported, so the “get to work” part is more mood than paperwork for now. The league’s 2027 spring season is where the talk gets tested.

Clark backed up her hype by leading the Fever to the playoffs in her first season. Pavia has a 3-7 team, a spring schedule, and a very loud promise to match.