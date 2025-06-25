Dillon Gabriel Listens to Fans and Makes Bold Decision in Cleveland Before Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns‘ QB battle just got more interesting. Rookie Dillon Gabriel, fresh off commanding the most reps at minicamp, is making waves in his first NFL offseason. But it’s not just his arm that’s drawing attention—it’s the way he’s handling the spotlight. Gabriel finds himself in a crowded QB room, squaring off against fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Every throw, every drill, every decision matters as he fights for his place.

But while the competition heats up on the field, Gabriel’s connection with fans is taking center stage off it. The Oregon standout has been tuning in to the chatter—and he’s about to show Cleveland he’s listening. One thing’s for sure: Gabriel isn’t just here to compete. He’s here to make a statement. And if social media is any indication, Browns fans might be in for a fun surprise before training camp even begins.

The Browns’ rookie QB just posted an Instagram story showing off a fresh haircut with the caption, “For those saying I needed a haircut, it was already in the plans. Thank you, though.” The playful response proves Gabriel notices the chatter, even about his appearance.

via Imago

His next stories gave glimpses into his offseason routine – one showed him cruising in his car. And another featured a serene nature shot, revealing his calmer side away from football’s chaos. Gabriel, drafted 94th overall after the Browns acquired the pick in the Amari Cooper trade, is quietly making his case in Cleveland’s crowded QB room. While Shedeur Sanders dominates headlines for speeding tickets, Gabriel avoids drama, focusing on reps. The contrast is striking. Sanders faces scrutiny, while Gabriel steadily improves.

Though fourth on the depth chart behind Flacco and Pickett, Gabriel’s consistency in offseason programs is turning heads. One insider noted he could “end up as the backup” by simply staying steady while Sanders navigates growing pains. For now, Gabriel keeps proving he’s listening. Whether to coaches, fans, or the quiet moments before his NFL journey truly begins.

The Dillon Gabriel factor in Cleveland’s QB battle

All eyes will be on Cleveland’s QB competition when training camp opens next month. The battle features an intriguing mix of veterans and rookies. ESPN analyst Field Yates recently broke down how Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel stack up. While Sanders has impressed with his accuracy and pocket presence during minicamp, Yates believes Gabriel might have the edge for a backup role. “Of the two rookies, the Browns feel Gabriel has the better chance to secure a role as either a part-time starter or an excellent number two quarterback,” Yates explained on ESPN Cleveland.

Gabriel’s college resume speaks for itself. The record-setting QB threw for over 18,000 yards and 155 TDs across stops at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. His final season with the Ducks showcased his consistency, tossing 30 touchdowns while adapting to a new system. That experience gives Gabriel an advantage in Cleveland’s complex offense. Sanders, meanwhile, brings his pedigree after completing nearly 70% of passes at Colorado.

via Imago

“Sanders’ accuracy, ball placement, timing, and touch on throws were all really good,” Yates observed during minicamp evaluations. However, his recent off-field incidents and the natural adjustment period for any rookie QB suggest he may need time to develop before taking over the offense. But Yates cautions that starting either rookie Week 1 would require them to be “head and shoulders better than the other three” options. The analyst notes the Browns face less scrutiny starting veteran Joe Flacco. Even with mixed results, than risking a rookie struggle under center.

As the competition unfolds in camp, Gabriel’s steady approach and proven production could help him quietly climb the depth chart while Sanders deals with higher expectations. One thing is certain – every rep, every throw, and every decision will matter in this wide-open QB battle.