Diontae Johnson Breaks Silence on Refusing to Play for Ravens, Forcing John Harbaugh to Suspend Him

Diontae Johnson just spilled the tea on why he refused to play for the Ravens last year. And it’s all about the cold. Like imagine, it’s Week 13, December 2024, and Baltimore’s freezing at 41 degrees. Johnson, bundled up on the bench, wasn’t having it. “I wasn’t getting into no run plays, no passing plays or nothing. It was cold,” he admitted. When coaches begged him to enter the game late, his response was icy, “Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me! Like, my legs are already ice cold… I didn’t wanna go out there and put bad stuff on film.” The Ravens weren’t amused. They suspended him for “conduct detrimental to the team,” and days later, cut him loose.

But this story’s wilder than you think. Johnson had only joined the John Harbaugh in October 2024 via trade, got waived after the suspension, bounced to the Texans for three days, then somehow landed back in Baltimore by January 2025—only to sit out the playoffs and leave in free agency. Now, he’s with the Browns on a cheap one-year deal. Analyst Warren Sharp blasted the drama on X, and fans are still debating: Was Johnson protecting himself or quitting on his team? Either way, that chilly Baltimore night cost him more than just warmth.

