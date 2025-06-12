Discarded Panthers Leader Announces Move to AFC Team With a Fired-Up Message

The Carolina Panthers have just two winning seasons in the last 10 years, with the last one coming in 2o17. With an 11-5 record, they finished 2nd in the NFC South, having lost to the New Orleans Saints. Since then, they have been huffing and puffing to the finish line. This year, however, they might be seriously looking to turn that over. It started with Bryce Young, who played an inspired second half of the season in 2024. They then went to draft Tetairoa McMillan, an upcoming wide receiver from Arizona, strengthening their offense. The Panthers also took a crucial step of clearing their defensive roster in the hopes of signing better players.

One such player that the Panthers discarded earlier this season was a linebacker. He was not just an important part of the team for almost 10 years, but was also the defensive captain. As the Panthers announced that they would not re-sign Shaq Thompson in February, fans were unhappy. While some wanted him to be given a chance, many understood the decision. While Shaq’s career with the Panthers was glorious, the final two seasons were nothing of that sort. In his final years, he had to sit out most of his time due to two injury-ending seasons.

In 2023, he sat out after breaking his fibula. The following year, he suffered an Achilles tear, which kept him out since the fourth week. However, Shaq is not discouraged by the previous injuries and has vowed to come back stronger. Just as we were wondering about which team he would join, it seems he has answered our question.

Announcing his big move, he posted a picture of himself wearing a Bills jersey on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, he also shared his happiness at being a part of the Bills and his excitement at playing in the Highmark Stadium. He wrote in the post, “Happy to be a part of Bills Mafia! Can’t wait to play in this stadium!” Thompson joins an already energetic Bills, which is in top form and had a 13-4 record last season. And with the added defensive capabilities that he possesses, the Bills will be much better now. Having already topped the NFL’s turnover differential with a +24 margin.

As Shaq joins the Bills, he says goodbye to the legacy that he had built with the Panthers. In the ten years he had stayed with them, he played 123 regular-season games and made 750 tackles throughout his time. He was visibly at his peak from 2019 to 2022 when he made 100+ tackles in four consecutive seasons, a rare feat. Even the Panthers’ GM commented when he was released. “We appreciate Shaq’s leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons. Always a source of passion and enthusiasm… We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career,” he had said.

As Shaq made his move to the AFC team, the Buffalo Bills as a free agent. He reveals the reason why he specifically chose the Buffalo Bills as his next destination.

Shaq Thompson reveals the reason behind choosing the Bills

Shaq Thompson stayed as a free agent for quite some months, and discussions began over which team would choose the Panthers’ stalwart. While his last couple of seasons were riddled by injuries, which would make any team think twice before investing in him. The Buffalo Bills made the ultimate decision by reaching out to him and showing faith in his abilities, despite the Panthers not doing so.

As Shaq agreed to the Bills’ proposal and signed for a one-year contract, he also revealed the reason why he chose the Bills. Shaq said that it was all because of his old connections: Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott, and Al Holcomb. All three now hold roles with the Buffalo Bills and played a part in bringing him to New York State.

While speaking of how the move came to be, he simply said, “just stayed in connection with [Sean] McDermott, with [Brandon] Beane, with Al Holcomb…Updating them just on surgeries and rehabs and where I’m at and stuff like that. I’ve been there with them in 2015, in Carolina. So kinda just always had that bond there.” Eventually, the old connections must have a pretty good impression of him, and voila. It’s worked. With Shaq finally reuniting with some old friends, it will be fun to see how he turns up for the Bills and whether he gives us another 100+ tackles season.