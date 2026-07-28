“Disgusting & Disturbing”: NFL Biographer Slams Pat McAfee for Gambling on ESPN Insider Info Before the News Broke

The intersection of sports media, insider reporting, and gambling has sparked yet another fierce debate about journalistic ethics. Things went haywire when ESPN’s Pat McAfee admitted on his show that he used NBA Insider Shams Charania’s insider information to wager on LeBron James’ free agency destination before the news broke. When NFL biographer Jeff Pearlman found out about it, he slammed the network and McAfee for chasing gambling revenue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“ESPN just laid off a bunch of people, real reporters, real journalists, people who take this seriously. And we’re listening to Shams, who’s their NBA insider, on the show with the guy talking about how he used information that he received on his show from people involved with his show to gamble on where LeBron James is going,” Pearlman said on his TikTok rant. “This is just fine in modern media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I know some of you people are like, ‘Can you just stop?’ It is so poisonous and so ruinous, gambling in sports. And it is crazy to me that ESPN keeps firing people, firing people, firing people, shedding salaries, shedding salaries, cutting this, cutting that. But the gambling thing they’re all in on. Any remaining pretense that ESPN is anything more than a moneymaking entity is bulls—. They’re not a journalistic entity anymore.

“They have relations with all the places they cover. They run a sportsbook. So, they’re a gambling outlet now. They have guys like Pat McAfee, not just talking about gambling, and not just talking about lines, but saying how he’s taking the information he’s receiving as an ESPN person and then gambling on it. And you have the NBA insider just nodding along and going, ‘Ha ha ha, he he he, oh yeah this is great, here’s the information I’m gonna give you.’ It is f—ing sick, seriously. It’s disgusting and disturbing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Pearlman, the McAfee segment is linked to a much larger problem. He pointed to ESPN’s recent wave of layoffs. The network let go of established journalists including Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, Cam Newton, and many others. Meanwhile, the network also seemed to pour resources into gambling content. And that didn’t sit well with many. Pearlman’s major concern seemed to revolve around ESPN’s priorities.

Pearlman’s criticism extends beyond McAfee’s wager on James’ free agency destination as the latter confessed what had happened while the Philadelphia 76ers sat at +700 for James a day ago:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were told by Shams, ‘You’re gonna want me on the show today,’” McAfee said during his show. “So it’s like, OK, decision’s being made. I just hammered top four. He was at +700.”

Pearlman’s criticism reflects a broader concern shared by some journalists about the evolving relationship between sports media and gambling. And as gambling continues to further ingrain itself into daily sports coverage, the line between insider reporting and betting strategy will only become more blurred.