An expletive a fan directed at Marlon Humphrey during the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers recently became a talking point on the cornerback’s podcast. Humphrey said it gave him some satisfaction to know someone had woken up thinking about him. But the conversation took a turn, and what he said next about Baltimore has had people calling him out ever since. Now, the legendary Ravens receiver Torrey Smith has weighed in.

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Speaking on The Pivot, Smith addressed the ongoing controversy and explained why he believed Humphrey’s words went beyond an inappropriate joke.

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“Yeah, I was shocked at first, honestly, because there are guys in this league that have done much worse that haven’t been deactivated,” Torrey said. “But then the more I thought about it, I was like, this isn’t just about this moment. Yes, he disrespected an entire city of people that live, breathe, and sacrifice so much for the club, but also people that just live in the city.”

Smith argued that the comment was particularly damaging because of the stereotypes that already surround Baltimore. He pointed to his own involvement in the community and stressed that the city should not be defined by its reputation for crime. For him, Humphrey’s remark overlooked the people who live there and the work being done to improve their communities.

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The controversy began on The Marlon Humphrey Show. His co-host Jeremiah Pittman asked the Ravens cornerback what Baltimore was best at making. Humphrey mentioned the national anthem and National Bohemian beer before delivering his answer.

“They’re best at making criminals,” he said.

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Pittman responded with a surprised “Whoa.” Humphrey then added that the remark would probably be edited out. Instead, the comment remained in the episode before it circulated online, prompting criticism from Ravens supporters and Baltimore residents.

The remark was wrong for many reasons, but it caught many off guard since it was made by someone who has represented Baltimore throughout his NFL career. What followed was a controversy that ultimately cost him a place in Baltimore’s Week 11 game.

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Smith’s criticism also went beyond the comment itself. He also questioned the wider pattern of off-field attention surrounding Humphrey, noting that several national stories involving the cornerback that year had originated from his podcast. With the Ravens already struggling, Smith believed the situation had become another distraction for the organization.

“And in this business and in this world, if you’re not producing at a high level and if you’re going to be a distraction, you better make sure you’re a productive distraction. Right now, Marlin isn’t playing his best ball,” he added further.

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Smith said he likes Humphrey and has a good relationship with him. The cornerback has been good to him and his children, Smith said, but he questioned why the remark was left on a platform Humphrey controls, especially after Humphrey himself joked that it would be edited out.

Smith also described the reaction among Baltimore residents as one of hurt and anger. He understood why the Ravens had decided to take action, believing the issue had grown beyond a single podcast comment.

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The organization subsequently deactivated Humphrey for its Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that the decision followed internal conversations with the team’s leadership. Humphrey was sent home and did not practice with the Ravens that week.

Ryan Clark, another analyst on The Pivot, approached the situation from the perspective of Humphrey’s responsibilities as a veteran player. Clark questioned whether the cornerback had violated the team’s podcast policies and argued that his experience should have helped him recognize the consequences of his comments.

“Look, we can lose without you. We’re losing with you,” Clark said.

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He then reminded Humphrey of the importance of his role within the organization.

“You’re a 10-year vet, All-Pro. They need you, man,” he added.

The former NFL safety urged Humphrey to stop making careless comments on his podcast and concentrate on his responsibilities to the team. He also suggested that the enforced break could give the cornerback an opportunity to reset and reconsider his priorities. While Clark acknowledged Humphrey’s previous contributions to Baltimore and his positive interactions with the community, he believed the player needed to keep football at the center of his attention.

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Humphrey later apologized to Baltimore, citing his entire career with the Ravens, the offseasons he had spent in the city, his son’s birth there and his investment in the community.

Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged the apology but said a verbal statement alone was not enough. He invited Humphrey to meet with residents working to help people rebuild their lives after involvement in crime.

For Smith, the controversy was about more than a player making a poorly timed joke. It was about the responsibility that comes with representing a city and the people who support its football team. Clark, meanwhile, challenged Humphrey to recognize how his off-field decisions were affecting his standing within the organization. The deactivation addressed the immediate situation, but as Scott noted, rebuilding trust in Baltimore will require more than an apology.