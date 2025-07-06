DJ Reed Drops Hilarious Reaction as Gymnast’s Engagement Proposal Goes From Sweet to Risky

In 2024, CB DJ Reed completed 101 games (70 starters) in the NFL, a stat many yearn for. But the offseason had a surprise that no one saw coming. The NY Jets reshuffled their roster, sending him to the Lions, where he could become a pretty useful player for their Super Bowl run. In July, as we see days away from the training camp, the cornerback is enjoying his time on social media, living and laughing it off.

On July 4, he shared a hilarious Instagram story that showed the Ollo State athlete J-Bizzle and his girlfriend. The couple often shares videos from their moments together, be it in the gym or traveling around the world. Undoubtedly, they are head over heels in love. So, the time came for the young man to take the next step.

The gymnast had the perfect plan, to impress the love of his life, fellow pro parkour athlete and 3x USA Parkour Cup champ Jemini Powell, with a proposal that was bold, original, and 100% them. And for a couple who literally flips for a living, that meant one thing, action.

Ninjaboy posted the video in which Powell stood at the edge of a creek, and looked to the other side while he approached her with a ring. Everything looked sweet in the lap of nature until it suddenly became risky. When he tried to stand on one knee, his leg slipped and he slid into the water stream. His caption, “Almost the happiest days of my life,” definitely became one of those days they will remember forever.

While most fans were curious about the ring, DJ Reed couldn’t stop laughing as he captioned his story, “Yo 😂😭” While the gymnast also mentioned that proposal gone wrong, it might be the most on-brand proposal in action-sports history.

For DJ Reed, that’s peak offseason cinema. There are almost 2 months left for the season to kick off. To keep himself fresh, he has turned to Instagram, trying to have a look at what’s going on with his family and friends.

DJ Reed takes motivation from social media

On July 1, he took to X to reveal his off-season activities. The CB wrote, “I was just scrolling through people’s Instagram’s stories that I follow & man I follow some genuinely good people, great fathers, & hustlers💯. It was very motivating to see.!” However, don’t mistake his calmness as a sign of relaxation.

He didn’t just draw inspiration from the community—he gave back to it during the offseason. Taking cues from other athletes, he organized his first-ever Delta Cowboys Youth Football Camp on May 3, 2025, at Independence High School. The camp drew over 350 local kids aged 8–14, focusing on fundamentals and serving as a mentorship platform.

The event, free for all participants, sold out before the registration deadline—proof of the excitement and demand surrounding DJ Reed’s community involvement. Each camper left with swag, gear, and renewed inspiration, reinforcing Reed’s message of finding positivity during difficult times.

As Reed ramps up his NFL career in Detroit, his Bakersfield roots remain tight. For these kids, it’s a spark. For the community, it’s pride. And for the cornerback? It’s proof that the real championship is the team he helps build off the field.