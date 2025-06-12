DK Metcalf Gets One Reason to Be Fired Up as Steelers Star Gives Up Jersey For Aaron Rodgers

When Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf began throwing together in March, it was a groundwork for the season, not a gimmick. Even though Rodgers had not yet formally signed a contract with Pittsburgh, preparations were already underway. Months before his one-year contract was disclosed, the four-time MVP had his sights set on the Steelers, and Metcalf wasted no time in aligning himself with the future Hall of Famer. Fast-forward to June, and that quiet preparation has exploded into national buzz.

Rodgers’ move to Pittsburgh wasn’t just a team switch. It is about a decision “made from the soul.” And for Metcalf, it isn’t just about getting a legendary quarterback. It was about joining forces with someone who could fully unlock his potential.

On the Up & Adams Show, NFL legend Calvin Johnson gave a direct message that should have Metcalf circling training camp dates with a red Sharpie. When Kay Adams asked, “Do you think that him [Rodgers] and Metcalf could have like the best quarterback deep threat thing in the league this year?” Johnson remarked, “I’m actually, you know, I haven’t thought about it too much. But the more I do think about it, you know, Metcalf, he’s in a great situation. You got a veteran quarterback. You got a guy that can still put the ball anywhere on the field. So if I was him, I’d be a little giddy going into this into training camp.” Perhaps “giddy” is an understatement. Johnson, who is probably the game’s greatest deep threat, thinks the Rodgers-Metcalf combination is truly amazing.

And Metcalf? He is obviously buying into the hype. Not with meaningless headlines, but by treating each day with Rodgers as a crash course in elite football IQ. “Just how cerebral he is and how he views the game,” Metcalf told Steelers.com. “I like the way he views the game from a receiver standpoint, but also from a quarterback standpoint. I think I can gain a lot of knowledge just from being around him because he’s seen a lot of football. I’m just trying to soak up as much information as I can.” This isn’t a plug-and-play relationship. It’s layered. Metcalf also highlighted the relationship off the field, including study sessions, trivia, and informal get-togethers that develop into football masterclasses.

Let’s not forget, Metcalf isn’t some wide-eyed rookie. He is 6-foot-4, has three seasons with 900+ yards. But what Rodgers brings is less about pure stats and more about unlocking Metcalf’s football mind and turning those mental reps into legacy moments. “Just a step closer to football, a step closer to solidifying the team and the product that we’re going to put out there on the field this season,” Metcalf stated. “Just excited to get to work. I know it’s a first look here in a team setting with Aaron, so just to see what type of teammate he is, just excited with everything that he brings to the table.”

He’s searching for more than just chemistry. He’s searching for something historic. But while DK Metcalf prepares himself both mentally and physically, another narrative has been subtly demonstrating how much respect Aaron Rodgers commands in Pittsburgh, from the moment he walked in.

The first power shift in Pittsburgh: No. 8 belongs to Aaron Rodgers now

Corliss Waitman, a punter for the Steelers, had every reason to make Rodgers pay for jersey No. 8. It’s a valuable number. It’s what Rodgers wore with the Jets and what he preferred after leaving his iconic No. 12 behind in Green Bay—out of respect for Terry Bradshaw and Joe Namath. And Waitman? He wore it last season in Pittsburgh and was solid all year long. But Waitman didn’t hesitate when Rodgers showed up. “You know, it’s funny because (someone) told me, ‘Man, you guys can get a lot of money for (jersey) numbers nowadays.’ And I’m like, ‘Man, we get a lot of money to play football.’ You know what I mean?” Waitman said. That goes beyond simple humility. It’s a tribute to tradition. Waitman knew the score: when a four-time MVP comes to town, you don’t make him buy his identity back. You clear the runway.

Players have been known to shake down stars for jersey numbers, sometimes making tens of thousands of dollars in the process. But Waitman dismissed it all. Not a drama. No money. “I’m just glad my jersey’s got a Pittsburgh Steelers logo on it,” he remarked. “I love it here. I’m just glad to be here.”

And Waitman wasn’t exactly dispensable. The man posted a gross average of 46.4 yards per punt last season with 27 inside the 20, earning serious praise from special teams coordinator Danny Smith. Given how well Waitman performed in 2024, there is even genuine competition developing between him and Cameron Johnston, who inked a three-year, $9 million contract.

But even with all that in mind, Waitman handed Rodgers the number. Why? Because everyone in the building knows this isn’t just another veteran QB swinging by for a retirement tour. Rodgers changes the temperature. “People act like I just gave up this great number, but I’m like, ‘I’ve still got a single digit,'” Waitman said. “I’ll be like, ‘What, you don’t like No. 3?’ They’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I like No. 3,’ and I’ll say, ‘No, I love No. 3.’ I like my single-digit number. It still looks good.”

It’s moments like this: quiet, selfless gestures that echo through locker rooms. Metcalf sees it. The punter sees it. The coaching staff sees it. Aaron Rodgers has already begun commanding the Steelers in more ways than one. And if Calvin Johnson’s instincts are right? Rodgers and Metcalf aren’t just building rapport. They’re lighting the fuse on a connection that could redefine the AFC playoff race.