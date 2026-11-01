“Do Not Dress Up as Me”: Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Issues Warning to Fans Dressing Up As Her for Halloween

Kylie Kelce brought her Not Gonna Lie podcast back on Thursday with a Halloween special that covered costume warnings, viral finds, and her own kids’ outfits for this year. However, Kelce had a request for the Philadelphia Eagles fans planning their Halloween costumes: she does not want to be your Halloween costume inspiration.

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“Guys, do not dress up as me. Don’t do that,” Kylie Kelce said on the podcast, decoding the costume of a pair who dressed up as Jason Kelce and herself when she was pregnant. “She’s rocking the classic ’62 Did This T-shirt.’ I do have to respect that. That’s a deep pull. I think that’s what the kids would call it.

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“I wore it proudly, but I would like you to not. Queen Emma says, ‘You could be Cowgirl Kylie from the Garage Beer commercial.’ No, you couldn’t. You could be Postpartum Kylie from the podcast episode we did immediately after I had Finn. No, don’t do that. Or Ocean Drive Fundraiser Kylie. This could actually be pretty comfortable, but also don’t do that”

Jason Kelce also appeared in the video and joked that his wife would much rather watch sports than dress up.

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Last year she sat down and told fans the same thing.

“I just need to say no one should fuc**ng be me for Halloween,” Kylie said on her podcast last year. “That’s a ridiculous costume, and you need to cut that s–t out. Go ahead. So, now tell them how to not do it.”

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Jason jumped in with advice for anyone who ignores her wishes and goes ahead anyway.

“Leggings or sweatpants, some type of hoodie, if you haven’t put in your contacts … glasses … maybe a baseball hat. It’s pretty much it.”

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“Nailed it,” Kylie said, approving of his description.

Jason also made it clear that there is one way he would be fine with a Kelce-inspired costume, which is if it is done “in a making fun of us kind of way.” Kylie agreed with him.

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Not every costume earned a thumbs down, though. Later on in the episode, she gave a shoutout to a toddler dressed as a KitchenAid stand mixer. She said the costume became funny in an unintentional manner, and hoped her kids would also ask for something so unserious.

“I want to know if they’re going to if any of them are ever going to pick something a little bit more obscure that I can help them with, because I feel like I could get crafty,” Kylie said.

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With four kids to dress, she admitted the costume plans are still a bit open.

“We have Nova from Zombies 4. We have Red from Descendants,” Kylie said on a previous episode of Not Gonna Lie. “We have Queen of Hearts because Benny wanted to wear red lipstick or Leila from Teen Beach Movie. I don’t know which one … yet. I can’t help you. I think that’s going to be a game-time decision. And Finny is a cupcake.”

Jason Kelce and Kylie don’t seem to be big on Halloween costumes this year, letting their kids have the fun. However, they did coordinate their outfits once, when they were still parents to two girls. Jason dressed up as Piglet, a pregnant Kylie was Kanga, while their two daughters were Tigger and Pooh.

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However, Kylie Kelce is still willing to dress up herself. She said on the podcast that she bought Jason a Bugs Bunny costume and will only put on a costume herself if her husband chooses to wear it. We wonder if the former Eagles offensive lineman eventually went along with it.

Hopefully, it was a fun night for the family of six! However, expect to draw some flak if you choose to dress up Kylie Kelce for Halloween next year.