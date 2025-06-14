Doctor Confirms Huge Concern for Saints $5.6M Asset After Kellen Moore Fixed Spencer Rattler’s Offense

Two years ago, the NO Saints were in deep trouble. Their run game, in particular. Alvin Kamara was aging while others struggled. In desperation, they turned to the 2023 draft and drafted the TCU RB in the third round (71st overall). He was supposed to be their next big RB, the guy with enormous promise on tape. But the NFL hasn’t seen that version of the rookie yet. Because injury after injury kept the hype stuck in neutral. It has also kept the Saints confused, looking for more options. There’s a new man in charge of resolving it now, Kellen Moore.

Here’s the injury timeline that’s quietly eroded the confidence of Kendre Miller. And it started in college, even before he became a part of the league. In January 2023, the RB suffered a right knee injury (MCL sprain) in the Big 12 Championship Game, forcing him to sit out TCU’s national title game against Georgia. The $5.6 million player missed the Saints’ rookie camp and most of training camp while recovering from the injury. Later in his rookie season, he tweaked his ankle.

While everything looked good to go in 2025, there’s a subtle hint that might crush Miller’s hopes again. On June 13, the NFL reporter Diana Russini revealed that the franchise signed RB Cam Akers from the Vikings. It instantly generated a reaction from injury specialist Jeff Mueler that Kendre Miller is in big trouble. For those of you unaware, Miller suffered a concussion in the Week 17 game last season.

Before that, he started the 2024 season with a hamstring pull, which forced then-HC Dennis Allen to tell him that he must find a way to remain healthy. In 2 seasons, he has only played 14 games (2 started). With 80 rushes for 304 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, he hasn’t contributed the way the team wanted him to.

Kellen Moore has other options. The 6th round pick (184th overall) of the 2025 draft, Devin Neal, averaged 5.7 yards per rush per game with 49 touchdowns in college. Another, more experienced option is Clyde Edwards-Helaire, whose numbers have dwindled over the years. He recorded 4.4 rushing yards per carry in his rookie season, which dropped to 3.2 in 2023, his fourth season as a pro. Picked up by the Saints after being cut by the Chiefs while suffering from PTSD, he only registered 13 carries in 2024. Others include Velus Jones Jr. (1 TD in 4 NFL seasons) and Xazavian Halladay (1 GP for the Jets after signing in 2023). It’s unclear which of them will make the final 53-man roster.

Yet, the signing of Akers creates instant trouble for Miller’s spot in the lineup. Moore might even trade him if he doesn’t see much potential or a way for that potential to translate onto the field. For now, the Saints are happy with their new signing.

Kellen Moore signs new weapon for Spencer Rattler

Not sitting around and waiting for good things to happen, Kellen Moore took it upon himself to help Spencer Rattler. So here comes Cam Akers. No guaranteed role. But he’s healthy now and impressed them enough in tryouts. With 17 starts in 53 games, he brings much more experience than most RBs on the roster.

Speaking about his excitement at the signing, the head coach said, “Cam is an experienced player. He’s done a lot throughout this league. As you go through this, you’re always trying to evaluate as many players as you possibly can. So we felt like it was a great opportunity, and we are fired up that he was wanting to come out here.” That’s true. Cam Akers doesn’t only bring an edge to their offense, he has also been part of some big games.

In the Super Bowl LVI game for the Rams against the Bengals, he recorded 13 rushes for 21 rushing yards and 3 receptions for 14 receiving yards. Bringing in a SB winner will also help Moore elevate the confidence of his younger players. Although he doesn’t have an injury history like Miller, there are some concerns. He didn’t have much game time last season, starting none of the 12 games he played for the Vikings.

However, Kellen Moore will be happy with the weapons he is stacking up in his arsenal. Remember, experience helps you get that bit of extra momentum when you need a push. But they haven’t signed Akers on a multi-year deal. It’s definitely a case of ‘prove it’ at play. So, the responsibility will be on the veteran to seal his spot in the franchise.