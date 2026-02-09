Does Maria Taylor Have a Boyfriend or Husband? All About NBC Sportscaster’s Dating Life, Net Worth & Family Handing Out Super Bowl LX Trophy

Essentials Inside The Story Maria Taylor's rise from athlete to NBC's go-to host didn't happen overnight

A major career decision reshaped her path

Taylor keeps her personal life guarded

Maria Taylor has become one of the most recognizable faces on NBC’s biggest sports broadcasts, blending calm control with the kind of presence that keeps live TV moving. Fans see her every week and naturally want to know more than her on-air presence.

Who is Maria Taylor?

Maria Taylor is one of the top studio hosts for NBC Sports, best known for leading Football Night in America, the network’s flagship NFL pregame show. Before NBC, she built her profile at ESPN and the SEC Network, where she became a reassuring presence on big football and basketball coverage.

On camera, Taylor is valued for her steady, big-event presence as she keeps the show moving and sets up the conversations, giving star analysts room to shine without losing the moment. Over the last few years, NBC has consistently placed her in high-visibility spots, using her as a central part of its NFL presentation.

Maria Taylor’s career

Maria Taylor’s qualifications and experience are based on her ability to be versatile and her experience at large events. She worked her way through ESPN and the SEC Network as a reporter for college football and basketball events.

In 2020, ESPN offered to raise Taylor’s salary from $1 million to $5 million, but she declined. In 2021, she joined NBC’s Football Night in America as a panelist. In May 2022, she became the host of Football Night in America for NBC. This put her at the helm of the NFL coverage on Sunday afternoon.

In 2025, NBC Sports announced that Maria Taylor would be its lead NBA studio host for the network’s returning NBA and WNBA coverage.

Is Maria Taylor married?

Taylor is married to Jonathan Lee Hemphill. While Taylor doesn’t often post about her husband, online reports suggest that Taylor and Hemphill have known each other since high school and later married in 2021.

Previously, Maria Taylor was married to Rodney Blackstock. They got married in 2019 and divorced in 2021. According to his Facebook profile, Blackstock is an Atlanta-based insurance professional who manages the Blackstock Insurance Agency in AAA Georgia.

Beyond that, there are no widely reported public details explaining what led to their separation or the reasons for the divorce.

Does Maria Taylor have children?

Taylor and her husband, Jonathan Lee Hemphill, welcomed their son, Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill, on December 24, 2023, at 7:26 p.m. The baby weighed 8 lbs. and 13 oz at the time of birth.

Who are Maria Taylor’s parents?

Maria Taylor was born May 12, 1987, to Steve and Suzette Taylor in Cookeville, Tennessee. Her father, Steve Taylor, coached at Tennessee Tech University at the time. Beyond that, there isn’t much that’s widely known publicly about her parents.

Maria Taylor’s net worth and salary

Maria Taylor’s exact NBC Sports salary and net worth aren’t publicly confirmed, as broadcast contracts are rarely disclosed.

Maria Taylor’s family background and personal life

Taylor is a high-profile NBC Sports host with a deep background in football and basketball coverage, and she’s kept her personal life largely out of the spotlight even as her on-air role has grown.

She was born in Cookeville, Tennessee. During her high school years, she attended Centennial High in Roswell, Georgia, where she starred in basketball and volleyball, earning major honors and making the 2004 USA Volleyball Junior National A2 team.

She then earned an athletic scholarship to the University of Georgia, where she played both sports from 2005 to 2009 and made the All-SEC volleyball team each season.

Maria Taylor is an alumna of the University of Georgia, building her path from athlete to sportscaster.