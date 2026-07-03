Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

“Doesn’t Feel Like it Fits”: Jason Kelce Criticizes NFL Chants After Witnessing Soccer Fan Culture at World Cup

google_perference

Add us on Google

Papiya Chatterjee

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 3, 2026 | 6:40 AM EDT

HomeNFL

“Doesn’t Feel Like it Fits”: Jason Kelce Criticizes NFL Chants After Witnessing Soccer Fan Culture at World Cup

google_perference

Add us on Google

Papiya Chatterjee

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 3, 2026 | 6:40 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Jason Kelce is urging NFL fans to take lessons from American soccer fans. After seeing a louder crowd with creative chants at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kelce made it clear that NFL chants sound too simple. But in his attempt to make a point, the former offensive lineman threw shade at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would have loved for Eagles fans or NFL fans to adopt some of the chanting that happens with these, like soccer hooligans,” he said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. “It’s so cool, man, when you’re in the state. Like the Eagles, we have our ‘Fly, Eagles, fly, on the road to victory.’ And it’s very nice, but I’m like, ‘No, this doesn’t feel like it fits American football either.’ Like, we need to be like a punch-in-the-mouth kind of attitude as well. [You] need some, like, drunken nights at a pub with a bunch of dudes just trying to figure out how can we talk s— to the opposing team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soccer fans bring a different level of energy when it comes to supporting their team. One such example is the Viking row, which has become a highlight of the FIFA World Cup. The fans are essentially shouting just one word, ‘ro’ (Norwegian for ‘row’), followed by two drum beats. But when said in unison in a whole stadium, it is enough to raise goosebumps. The chant is an ode to their mighty Nordic ancestors.

Compare that to fans just yelling, ‘Go Birds!’ or ‘Go Eagles!’

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

Last year, Kelce also argued that the chant for Team USA in the World Cup is equally weak. He called it the “most loser mentality chant” he had ever heard in his life. For a decade now, ‘I believe that we will win’ has been the team’s chant. He said on the New Heights that he did it anyway because he watched the match as an American fan, but he felt like a “complete loser.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another great example of a powerful soccer chant is England’s fans singing ‘It’s Coming Home.’ First made for the 1996 European Championship, it has now become an emotion for English fans who last saw their team lift the World Cup in 1966. Then there’s Iceland’s ‘Thunder Clap.’ They create an impact on the field and also boost players’ mindsets during the game.

NFL chants are an integral part of football, speaking of the longstanding traditions of their respective teams. But when pitted against soccer chants, they do lack some oomph.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Papiya Chatterjee

2,955 Articles

Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising slides of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, particularly Shedeur’s, sparked wide fan debate. An advocate for playoff expansion, Papiya believes a 16-team bracket is the fairest way to give three-loss contenders from tough conferences a real chance. With fresh talent emerging across the college football landscape, she heads into this season ready to deliver standout coverage for fans.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Afreen Kabir

ADVERTISEMENT