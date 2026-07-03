“Doesn’t Feel Like it Fits”: Jason Kelce Criticizes NFL Chants After Witnessing Soccer Fan Culture at World Cup

Jason Kelce is urging NFL fans to take lessons from American soccer fans. After seeing a louder crowd with creative chants at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kelce made it clear that NFL chants sound too simple. But in his attempt to make a point, the former offensive lineman threw shade at the Philadelphia Eagles.

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“I would have loved for Eagles fans or NFL fans to adopt some of the chanting that happens with these, like soccer hooligans,” he said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. “It’s so cool, man, when you’re in the state. Like the Eagles, we have our ‘Fly, Eagles, fly, on the road to victory.’ And it’s very nice, but I’m like, ‘No, this doesn’t feel like it fits American football either.’ Like, we need to be like a punch-in-the-mouth kind of attitude as well. [You] need some, like, drunken nights at a pub with a bunch of dudes just trying to figure out how can we talk s— to the opposing team.”

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Soccer fans bring a different level of energy when it comes to supporting their team. One such example is the Viking row, which has become a highlight of the FIFA World Cup. The fans are essentially shouting just one word, ‘ro’ (Norwegian for ‘row’), followed by two drum beats. But when said in unison in a whole stadium, it is enough to raise goosebumps. The chant is an ode to their mighty Nordic ancestors.

Compare that to fans just yelling, ‘Go Birds!’ or ‘Go Eagles!’

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Imago November 11, 2024, Inglewood, California, USA: Jason Kelce does commentary at the regular NFL, American Football Herren, USA season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins on Monday November 11, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20241111_zaa_p124_014 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Last year, Kelce also argued that the chant for Team USA in the World Cup is equally weak. He called it the “most loser mentality chant” he had ever heard in his life. For a decade now, ‘I believe that we will win’ has been the team’s chant. He said on the New Heights that he did it anyway because he watched the match as an American fan, but he felt like a “complete loser.”

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Another great example of a powerful soccer chant is England’s fans singing ‘It’s Coming Home.’ First made for the 1996 European Championship, it has now become an emotion for English fans who last saw their team lift the World Cup in 1966. Then there’s Iceland’s ‘Thunder Clap.’ They create an impact on the field and also boost players’ mindsets during the game.

NFL chants are an integral part of football, speaking of the longstanding traditions of their respective teams. But when pitted against soccer chants, they do lack some oomph.