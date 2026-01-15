After Receiving $15B Offer, Stephen Ross Announces Stance on Selling Miami Dolphins

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross sat down with Bloomberg Newsmakers and shut the door on the loudest rumor circling the Magic City. Despite whispers getting louder and the numbers getting crazier, Ross made clear his stance on selling the franchise. Even after turning down a jaw-dropping $15 billion offer, the man holding the keys to the Fins doubled down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So naturally, Ross explained where this franchise is headed next.

“I’m fortunate I have, I mean, I’m going to keep it in the family. My son-in-law, who is, I think is, he’s involved in sports. He had worked for me before he married my daughter, so he really makes me, he is terrific, and he will kind of run it, will stay in the family,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That statement was a clear plan. The Dolphins are not leaving the family tree anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the man Ross trusts is not new to big stages. Sillman, his son-in-law, runs Relevent as CEO, a major player in global soccer media and live events. More importantly, the company handles marketing for the UEFA Champions League and other top European competitions. On top of that, Sillman sharpened his business mind at the University of Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Sillman is already deep in daily Dolphins business. He took part in interviews for general manager candidates and also sat in on meetings with coaching candidates as Miami searches for Mike McDaniel’s replacement. Ultimately, that final call will come through collaboration between Ross and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

However, regarding succession, the NFL has clear rules. Teams must submit a written succession plan, and Ross previously named his daughters, Jennifer and Kimberly, as future owners, as per the Miami Herald. Eventually, they will control the franchise and decide who runs the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This interview is the first time Ross has shared Sillman’s role in the franchise. So now, Sillman, who is married to Kimberly, is expected to run the team in the next generation. But that’s not the only behind-the-scenes story Ross shared.

Stephen Ross got $15 billion offer for Miami Dolphins

In the same interview, Stephan Ross pulled back the curtain on just how wild the offers have been for the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think there’s a better asset, you know. People say, I know what I’ve been offered. I mean, numbers you wouldn’t believe.” When pressed further, he did not dodge it. Instead, he admitted the figure was “close to 15 billion.”

For context, that is territory few franchises will ever touch. Looking back, Ross took control of the Fins in 2009 after buying out Wayne Huizenga. He paid $1 billion for a 50 percent stake and soon owned it all. Since then, the Dolphins’ value has exploded. Forbes valued the Dolphins at $7.5 billion in August, ranking them as the NFL’s 11th most valuable franchise. Meanwhile, the Cowboys sit at the top of the mountain at $13 billion.

Still, money is not the missing piece. When asked what his ownership lacks, Ross gave one sharp answer. “Winning.” That hits harder when you remember the Dolphins have not lifted a Lombardi since 1974. This season’s 7-10 finish only adds to the frustration. So, it’s time for a reset.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, Miami moved on from Chris Grier back in October and finally filled that long-open spot by hiring Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager. Then, not long after, the Dolphins showed Mike McDaniel the door. So, the franchise is clearly in transition, searching for stability at the top.

So, selling the team would only pour gasoline on that fire. However, that is exactly the move Stephen Ross seems unwilling to make. Even with a jaw-dropping $15 billion offer sitting on the table, Ross has stayed firm.