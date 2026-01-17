Chiefs Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Tyreek Hill’s Return After Dolphins WR Sparks Speculation With Cryptic Message

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill’s recent message reopened questions about his future after Miami.

A Chiefs legend weighed the idea as reunion chatter picked up.

Contract and recovery timing now shape what happens next.

After a Week 4 injury forced him to watch from the sidelines, Tyreek Hill is expected to be back on the field by the start of the 2026 campaign. However, there’s a growing belief that the Miami Dolphins may not be the team he returns to. Word around the town hints at a potential reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs. And the legendary Jason Dunn isn’t entirely opposed to the idea.

“Look, if they cut him, what would the price point be to get a receiver like Tyreek Hill here?” Dunn said on Chiefs Concern. “Some guys I’m not opposed to bringing back. Tyreek Hill is one of them. And so he comes; let’s say he comes back, him, [Travis] Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, you just bring the old Warriors, giving it one more go. One more time. Kelce, for old time’s sake, let’s just go get it. That would be something I would pay to see.”

The former tight end acknowledged that some might argue Hill’s best football is behind him, especially considering the severity of the knee dislocation and ligament tears. However, Dunn is convinced that Hill’s floor is still higher than most players’ ceilings.

In Dunn’s opinion, even if Hill returns as a “shell of his former self,” he would still outperform 98% of the wide receivers in the league. That’s something the Chiefs shouldn’t mind putting their money on.

The logistics of such a move, however, aren’t a cakewalk.

The primary question remains, “I don’t know how much they would pay to get him. That’d be the question,” as Dunn highlighted.

While Hill’s future is uncertain, the Chiefs’ need for a high-end playmaker is clear. According to Jared Feinberg of SI, the wide receiver position should be the front office’s key focus in the offseason. They have Xavier Worthy as an exceptional playmaker, but Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Kansas City might come to an end this offseason.

Fortunately, there are avenues to explore with Wilson or Alec Pierce as intriguing veteran options, and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson poses as a potential target.

Making the right move at receiver could be the difference in reopening a Super Bowl window that has never truly closed. That’s why the possibility of Hill’s reunion makes sense to many. But is it possible for Miami to trade him?

If traded now, the Dolphins will face a mind-boggling $51 million cap hit for Hill in 2026. Analysts like Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald have both indicated that Hill is a likely “cap casualty.” But if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut, Miami could cut $35 million in space while only eating $15.8 million in dead money.

For Hill, a return to the Midwest might offer the winning atmosphere he hasn’t quite found in Florida. Despite his impressive individual stats, the Dolphins failed to secure a playoff win during his four-year stay.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs famously used the picks from the Hill trade to build a defense that secured consecutive Super Bowls and a third successive run. Perhaps that’s why he’s making all the noise.

Tyreek Hill is creating buzz on a potential Chiefs reunion

NFL Cheetah once again stood by his reputation as a digital “troll,” as he ignited a firestorm of rumors on the internet. It all started when former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick jokingly requested to be named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” Hill surprisingly chimed in with a wish of his own.

“Since we putting in request I want to go home,” replied Hill.

Because Hill spent the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City, fans immediately interpreted his comment as a plea for a Chiefs reunion. Pro Football Network’s Matt Infante even fueled the fire by posting a photo of Hill in his old red-and-gold uniform, directly asking if that was the “home” he had in mind.

The post quickly went viral, as fans and analysts alike began debating whether the Chiefs could actually make the finances work for a veteran homecoming.

However, Hill eventually stepped in to throw cold water on the chaos he helped create. He clarified that his previous message wasn’t a hidden career hint. It was rather his candid reaction to being stuck in an airport and wanting to return to his own house. Yet, the reality of Miami making a big roster move does point to Hill finding a new home.