Essentials Inside The Story A small Miami Dolphins ownership stake is being sold at a record valuation.

The deal involves a one-percent share of the franchise’s parent company.

The transaction could influence how other NFL teams on the market are valued.

A one percent stake in an NFL team has never been more valuable, and the Miami Dolphins just proved it by setting a new benchmark that could dramatically alter the price for other franchises on the market. Owner Stephen M. Ross is reportedly selling that tiny slice at a staggering $12.5 billion valuation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Stephen Ross is reportedly selling one percent of the Dolphins at a record valuation of $12.5 billion,” ProFootballTalk wrote on X. “That will potentially drive up the final price tag for the Seahawks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross has agreed to sell his team’s one percent stake to Chinese billionaire Lin Bin. The tiny equity share will cost Bin $125 million, but the deal actually includes more than just the NFL franchise. Bin is holding that share in the parent company that also owns Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Grand Prix, and part of the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Bin’s entry into the NFL ownership circle is a direct result of a landmark policy change the league made in 2024, when it opened its doors to private investment for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross previously struck two deals at an $8.1 billion valuation each, selling a total of 13 percent of the team. He sold 10% of equity to Ares Management, while Brooklyn Nets owners Joe Tsai and Oliver Weisberg bought the remaining 3%. The 85-year-old owner plans to pass the franchise down to his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Meanwhile, the latest transaction has set a new minority stake valuation record in the NFL, previously held by the New York Giants. In October 2025, socialite and philanthropist Julia Koch and the Koch family bought a ten percent stake in the team at a $10.3 billion valuation. And so, as ProFootballTalk highlighted, Miami’s staggering valuation can significantly influence the Seattle Seahawks’ market value.

The team entered the market as the Paul Allen estate began exploring a sale of the franchise, years after the Microsoft co-founder’s passing in 2018. While a deal has been struck with the NFL’s finance committee showing a green light, it still requires approval from at least 24 owners at the annual meeting in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Bin, he is the vice chairman of Xiaomi, a leading smartphone company based in Beijing. With an estimated $10.3 billion net worth, he sits at 305 on Forbes’ list of the wealthiest people across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Dolphins’ deal follows the NFL’s decision on private equity

In August 2024, the NFL officially opened its doors for private equity firms to acquire minority stakes in franchises. Viewing it as a major capital stream, the league approved the decision during its special meeting despite prolonged opposition to outside investment. It received a 31-1 vote, as the Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to disapprove.

Under the landmark decision, private equity groups can buy up to a ten percent stake in an NFL franchise. The cap is lower than in other leagues, which allows firms to acquire up to 30% stakes in a single team. Moreover, the decision permitted private groups to invest in a maximum of six different franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shift wasn’t taken lightly. NFL EVP of Finance, Joe Siclare, emphasized the deliberate nature of the change, calling it a ‘long process’.

“Our ownership policy is one of the key foundational elements of our business model,” Siclare said in 2024. “We were very deliberate in this approach, very measured. This is a very important thing for the league, and we have the benefit of having a lot of interest in the investment community.”

Here’s the thing: Private equity funding can also provide a boost when it comes to covering stadium costs. Such projects often exceed $1 billion and have increasingly become a routine financial burden around the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

No wonder Commissioner Roger Goodell also chimed in, pointing to the growing investment interest from outside firms. At the same time, the league only approved the framework while keeping its long-term interests in mind. As a result, the new policy allows eight pre-approved firms to participate at launch. Moreover, the NFL doesn’t grant them any power to make decisions on the team.

The NFL made it mandatory for private investors to hold their stakes for at least six years while retaining the right to force a sale if firms violate league rules. They also added a clause to collect a share of profits, known as “carry,” from future stake sales, and that structure differs from other leagues. With Lin Bin entering the ownership circle, the league receives another signal of its growing global investment appeal.