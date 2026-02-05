Dolphins Coach Confirms Stance on Tua Tagovailo’s Future Amid Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story A new voice inside the Dolphins' building has finally spoken on Tua Tagovailoa

Trade whispers are growing louder and Miami is weighing uncomfortable financial realities

Meanwhile, the head coach's tone tells a different story

After a season that ended on the bench and swirling trade rumors, the biggest question in Miami is what the new coaching staff truly thinks of Tua Tagovailoa. While Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley is playing his cards close to the vest on Tagovailoa’s future, his new offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, just offered a resounding vote of confidence, giving the first real insight into the new regime’s thinking.

“Tua can absolutely bounce back,” Slowik said during a February press conference.

He was asked directly how he plans to revive the career of a player who finished last season on the bench. While he didn’t coach Tagovailoa last season, he witnessed his struggles from close by. And his confidence in Tagovailoa’s revitalization comes from what he observed.

“I know last year was that was a difficult year, a difficult year for him without a doubt,” he acknowledged. “I think what jumped out to me was the grace he handled that with. The way he went about his daily routine through that season, even at the end of the year, the kind of person he was to everybody and to his teammates.”

However, the “bounce back” Slowik refers to would need to be massive. The star quarterback, whose career had already been compromised by injuries before, regressed in 2025, and it became the primary reason behind the Dolphins’ disappointing 7-10 season. He completed 67.7% of his passes (lowest since 2022) for 2,660 yards, throwing 20 touchdowns against a career-high 15 interceptions.

Beyond those numbers, Tagovailoa appeared hesitant in the pocket, and his processing speed seemed to lag against modern defenses. Combined with his already limited mobility and arm strength, Miami’s offense became one-dimensional.

The decline eventually forced the team’s hand to bench Tua once Miami was eliminated from playoff contention. The final three games were covered by Quinn Ewers. However, Slowik believes the “grace” that Tagovailoa showed after being benched depicts that the quarterback can rebound.

Slowik’s supportive stance arrives at a time when trade rumors are swirling around the Miami facility. NFL insider Josina Anderson recently reported that the New York Jets could emerge as a potential destination for Tagovailoa, courtesy of some coaching connection.

It turns out the Jets’ significant interest in hiring the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach, Darrell Bevell, as their new offensive coordinator made many believe he could attempt to bring Tagovailoa with him.

Despite these rumors, moving on from Tagovailoa is a financial nightmare for Miami. Due to his lucrative contract extension signed in 2024, cutting him before June 1st would result in a staggering dead cap hit of approximately $99.2 million.

If they postpone after June 1, it still wouldn’t eliminate the financial burden, instead only spread that pain over two years. With his contract running through 2028 and a guaranteed $54 million salary for 2026, the Dolphins find themselves in a situation where they may be forced to keep him simply because they cannot afford to let him go.

In the midst of it all, if any team considers that a change of scenery can fix Tagovailoa’s issues, the Dolphins can start Hafley’s era with a clean slate. Perhaps, it’s something he wants as well.

Tua Tagovailoa’s starter status is on notice

While Slowik sounded affirmative, head coach Jeff Hafley chose to be far more direct about the veteran quarterback’s future. Speaking on the Jim Rome Show, Hafley revealed that he has already had a “good conversation” with the quarterback about the future. However, his conclusion was far from a guarantee.

“Ultimately, this is going to come down to who we believe gives us the best chance to win,” he remarked about the starting role.

Hafley also hinted that the team has “plans in place” for the position. This could mean they might consider bringing in free agent Malik Willis, with whom Hafley is well-acquainted.

This marks a significant shift in the Dolphins’ organizational philosophy. For the first time since 2021, the team is not entering the offseason with Tagovailoa as the undisputed QB1. While Miami has brought in veterans to back him up in the past, his status as the starter was never truly questioned until now.