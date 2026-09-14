“Coaching Malpractice”: Jason Kelce Calls Out Jeff Hafley’s Questionable Decision Against Raiders

Jeff Hafley’s Miami Dolphins debut was never going to be pretty, but a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders exposed more than the growing pains of a first-year NFL head coach. Early in the game, with Miami already reeling, one fourth-down decision quickly became a point of scrutiny. That decision by Jeff Hafley’s is already getting picked apart, and Jason Kelce is not exactly hiding his frustration either.

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“Are there margins of percentages that make these decisions “no-brainers” vs “toss-ups”. Like, at what point are these decisions not very statistically significant in what the coach decides, and at what point is it basically coaching malpractice?” Kelce posted on X.

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Early in the second quarter against the Raiders, Miami faced fourth-and-2 from the Las Vegas 23-yard line. Instead of going for it, Hafley chose to kick, and Riley Patterson made the 41-yard field goal. Nothing wrong with the execution there.

But analytics folks weren’t fully on board with the call itself.

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Ryan Paganetti pointed out that going for the conversion carried a 21.1% win probability compared to just 19.9% for the kick, a small but real edge toward staying aggressive while trailing by 10.

That gap matters because Hafley has talked openly about leaning on analytics for exactly these calls. So when he chose the safer route anyway, people noticed the disconnect.

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Turns out, Hafley has a pretty simple fourth-down philosophy for moments like that, and he had talked about it earlier this month.

“I think during the week, you study that, and you kind of have analytics say in this game, in these situations, say for example, fourth-and-4 on this yard line is a go,” Hafley said. “And then you say, let’s tweak that; let’s probably go more fourth-and-2 in that situation. So I think what you do is we sit down, we have those conversations, and you kind of give them my mindset. So then during the course of the game in this situation, it’s, hey, in this situation, we said fourth-and-2 was a go. And my gut at the time might be like, let’s punt it or let’s kick the field goal.”

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He also made it clear that the plan isn’t meant to be followed blindly.

“I think you do your homework. I think you have a plan, and I think a lot of the time you try to stick with your plan, but there’s always got to be the feel of the game and where it’s going and the momentum of the game and how I think everything is going and what the team needs from me right now.“

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Whether fans buy that reasoning is another story, especially since the Dolphins dropped their opener 27-13, sending Hafley to an 0-1 debut. With over a dozen rookies also debuting, Miami has plenty to sort through, and this fourth down call won’t be the last one scrutinized.