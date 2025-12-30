De’Von Achane Throws Shade at Tua Tagovailoa With Strong Quinn Ewers Statement

Essentials Inside The Story De'Von Achane on Quinn Ewers after his breakout start

Miami Dolphins rally behind rookie amid Tua uncertainty

Strong finish could reshape Miami’s quarterback future

With Quinn Ewers stepping in as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback, the tone inside the locker room has clearly changed. After Miami’s 20-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, Ewers did not just earn a victory, he earned the respect of his teammates as a leader. So, recently, while talking to reporters in the locker room, Dolphins running back De’Von Achane was quick to praise Ewers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You can tell his swag in the pocket,” De’Von Achane said. “He don’t be anxious. He can stay in the pocket and take a hit. That’s something you like. It’s great when he’s throwing with a defender in his face.”

So, while Tua Tagovailoa remains the highest-paid player on the Dolphins’ roster, De’Von Achane’s comments strongly suggested that Ewers brings something better to the offense. And Achane wasn’t alone in Miami’s locker room in his praise for the rookie, either. Tight end Greg Dulcich praised Ewers’ arm talent, saying the rookie “can sling it for sure,” and wide receiver Theo Wease went even further, calling Ewers the “swaggiest on the field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami’s locker room seems to be rallying around the rookie. And why not? Quinn Ewers’ rise as Miami’s starting QB has not been easy or expected. As a seventh-round pick, Ewers entered the league with little fanfare. Still, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel trusted him early on. That trust eventually led to a major shift in leadership, especially after a frustrating season from Tua Tagovailoa.

This season, the veteran QB has struggled with inconsistency and currently leads the league with 15 interceptions. This forced Miami to reevaluate its direction, and the demotion hit Tagovailoa hard. He slid all the way to the third-string emergency role as Zach Wilson became the primary backup. But then, Ewers finally got his shot to start under center in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ewers’ first career start came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards and avoided being sacked during the game, which impressed many. But his two interceptions told a different story as Miami suffered a 45–21 loss. Still, McDaniel refused to pin the defeat on his rookie quarterback.

“I was happy how he [Ewers handled the position – that’s not easy,” McDaniel said in a presser after the Week 16 game. “That’s what’s frustrating, it’d be a lot easier if (the loss) was on the rookie quarterback, but I don’t think it was.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

McDaniel’s patience with the rookie then paid off quickly. In Week 17, Quinn Ewers bounced back in a big way. He threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns while playing against the Bucs. He also made a 63-yard throw for his first career TD and led Miami to a clutch 20-17 win.

Even outside the Dolphins’ circle, people noticed the rookie’s impressive performance. After the game, Paxton Anderson, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, sent a clear message to Ewers. Through his Instagram story, Anderson posted a picture of Ewers smiling after the win while wearing a metal locket engraved with the words “BIG CAM.”

“DAWG!!!!” Paxton captioned his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not surprising that Anderson was full of appreciation for Ewers after watching the Dolphins’ Week 17 game. But whether Ewers gets a chance to start next season also depends on how he closes out the last regular-season game for the Dolphins.

Can Quinn Ewers lock the starting QB job in Miami for the next season?

Right now, Miami still belongs to Tua Tagovailoa on paper. As long as he’s on the roster, the veteran QB will enter next season as the presumed starter. But if Quinn Ewers delivers again in Week 18, the conversation could shift quickly. A strong finish from Ewers could change front-office plans in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins Aug 23, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers 14 passes the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250823_SN_na2_0156

But the challenge won’t be easy for Quinn Ewers in Week 18. He will have to face the 13-3 New England Patriots in cold weather. And while the Patriots still hope for a number 1 seed in the AFC, they won’t accept defeat easily. But ESPN writer Marcel Louis-Jacques believes that Ewers has already done enough to earn a real opportunity in 2026.

“For at least a half, Ewers looked like a revelation for the Dolphins’ offense, throwing for 144 yards and two touchdowns.” Louis-Jacques wrote in a recent article. “Fans will want to temper their expectations after next week’s game against a Patriots team that may rest its starters, but Ewers flashed enough to at least compete for the starting job next season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, while Quinn Ewers is on a cheap rookie deal, he has also gained the locker room’s trust and shown growth in real-game moments. Is that enough to threaten Tua’s future in Miami? Maybe not yet. But if the rookie QB can close out Miami’s season with another win, that noise about his future with the team will only get louder.