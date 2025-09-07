Dolphins Fans Lose Patience With Tua Tagovailoa as Tyreek Hill Grows Tired of Teammates

When you have a winning mentality like Tyreek Hill, losing isn’t just about the scoreboard. It’s about effort. It’s about pride. And when Hill sees sloppiness, he doesn’t keep it quiet. He’s ready to call out his own locker room before the opponent even gets the chance. The Week 1 loss to the Colts pushed him there (33-8). Miami fell behind early, 20-0 by halftime, a painful déjà vu echoing the team’s crisis-filled past. This performance against Indianapolis had the “I’m out bro” history trying to repeat itself again.

That’s exactly why cameras caught Hill blowing up on the sideline after another Miami turnover. He sat animated and fiery, telling teammates to wake up. His message was simple: “It’s time to go.” What made it sting more is that Hill promised maturity this season. Just this week, when speaking with ESPN, he explained 2025 as his year of reflection. He said he wanted to “buy into what Mike McDaniel was trying to accomplish.” But frustration still bubbled through in real time when his teammates couldn’t hold up their end.

The truth is, Hill had every reason to be annoyed. At halftime, he had just two catches for 15 yards. Not because he wasn’t open, but because the opportunities vanished after costly turnovers. Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted twice. Once by Camryn Bynum on an overthrown ball intended for Hill, and later by Laiatu Latu on third down across the middle. Right before that, Tagovailoa had also coughed up the ball on a strip sack by Kenny Moore, with former Dolphin Xavien Howard scooping it up. Those blunders turned into 14 Indianapolis points.

Meanwhile, the Colts were cruising. Quarterback Daniel Jones went 17-of-22 for 197 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He also punched in a 1-yard rushing score. Jonathan Taylor added 52 rushing yards on 15 carries, and Michael Pittman paced the receivers with four catches for 60 yards and a score. Even rookie tight end Tyler Warren got in on the action with five catches and a short carry. In contrast, the entire Dolphins offense managed just 43 yards and three first downs before the break. The Colts controlled time of possession 21:40 to 8:20.

Miami’s defense at least tried to hold. Minkah Fitzpatrick logged six tackles. Bradley Chubb got home for a sack, a tackle for loss, and a QB hit. But injuries piled on, too. Cornerback Storm Duck went down with an ankle issue and was carted off. Newly signed Rasul Douglas had to step in. On offense, right guard James Daniels left with a pectoral injury. Even Hill had his head slammed into the turf on a tackle. It was that kind of half for Miami; everything went wrong at once. And Hill’s boiling frustration told the story best. However, the player who was Miami’s sole hope for the season messed it all up, and the fans couldn’t be more furious with Tua.

Calls for benching Tua Tagovailoa rise

The turnovers were the tipping point for fans. Many weren’t asking politely anymore. They wanted Tua out. One fan posted bluntly: “Nahh they should bench Tua fr fr.” The sentiment kept rolling as the Colts’ lead ballooned. Fans pointed to his sluggish stat line. Tagovailoa entered halftime at 5-of-7 for 42 yards, with two interceptions and a passer rating of just 47.0. To put it bluntly, Miami had no life. And the fans weren’t afraid to call it out, “They won’t do it, but I would absolutely bench Tua Tagovailoa.”

What hurts more is the fact that all this is happening against the Colts. A team that hasn’t won a Week 1 game since 2013 looked like a machine picking apart a defense already on its heels. Daniel Jones threw darts. Jonathan Taylor kept drives alive. Fans suggested, “Yeah…think you have to bench Tua at this point.” Miami couldn’t stop the bleeding. And all because of their quarterback, whose sole purpose is to drive the team. So the fans couldn’t help but say, “Bench Tua! It’s time!”

That’s the funny but brutal reality: the Dolphins weren’t just losing to the Colts. They were losing their fans’ patience. With another fan saying, “Bench Tua. Put in Zach Wilson.” A player who has no better history with interceptions, that’s how helpless the Dolphins fans felt. With Hill already snapping on teammates and the locker room searching for answers, Miami’s opener exposed more than just a bad first half. It showed how thin the margin for faith has become in Miami.