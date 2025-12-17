Dolphins Forced Into $67M Tua Tagovailoa Decision as Mike McDaniel Considers Benching QB

One final loss on Monday night did more than just end the Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes; it officially started the clock on the most difficult decision of the Mike McDaniel era. Now the big question is, will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remain with the Dolphins going forward?

Former NFL lineman Mike Golic Sr. laid out just how complicated and expensive that decision is going to be.

“I believe the post June 1st cut for next year, if they were to go down that road, the dead money would be like $67 million, where his cap hit, if he’s on the team, is $55 million. So, you know, the question will be, have you seen enough of him? Are you willing to start over?” he said on The Dan Patrick Show.

Imago December 29, 2024, Cleveland, Ohio, USA: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa chats with head coach Mike McDaniel before kickoff against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Cleveland USA – ZUMAm67_ 20241229_zaf_m67_068 Copyright: xAlxDiazx

Either way, it’s going to hurt. Keeping Tua Tagovailoa costs a lot. Moving on costs even more. And the longer the Dolphins wait, the fewer clean options they’ll have. That’s why this can’t drag on. But Golic raised the more uncomfortable question: what happens if they do move on?

“And if you start over, do you start over with a draft pick or a veteran? And are you going to be much better with a veteran, or do you just kind of retool everything, and you’re sitting there at six and eight, you’ll probably finish just a little under .500,” he said.

That’s the problem. If Miami lets go of Tua, the next step isn’t obvious. Look around the league. Who’s realistically available that actually makes them better? The names that come up are probably Kyler Murray, Mac Jones, Joe Flacco, and Justin Fields. But none of them feel like clear upgrades. And that’s what Miami would need. Not a stopgap.

The draft doesn’t offer much relief either. The Dolphins played well enough down the stretch to knock themselves out of premium draft position, so they won’t be picking near the top. And this quarterback class hasn’t developed the way many expected back in September.

Unlike other recent drafts, there’s no clear, consensus No. 1 quarterback as the college season winds down. That’s going to complicate things for every team searching for help at the position, including Miami.

For now, HC Mike McDaniel may have tipped his hand just a bit. There’s a real possibility that Tua gets benched in the next game.

Mike McDaniel hints at quarterback change

The Dolphins were officially knocked out of the playoff picture Monday night with a 28–15 loss to Pittsburgh. They’re 6–8 now, and the hole they dug with a 0–3 start never really stopped following them around. Tua Tagovailoa’s night summed up where things are. Through three quarters, he completed 6 of 10 passes for 65 yards and threw an interception.

After the game, Mike McDaniel initially tried to slow things down. He said he didn’t want to make a “shortsighted” decision when asked about possibly benching Tagovailoa. But as he kept talking, the door opened wider.

“I think the quarterback play last night was not good enough, and so, for me, everything’s on the table,” he said.

McDaniel didn’t stop there. He acknowledged what’s been obvious the past few weeks. The passing game (ranked 31st) hasn’t been pulling its weight. The fourth-year head coach said the Dolphins’ inability to throw the ball consistently “hurt” them in the loss to the Steelers.

Miami does have other bodies in the room, though none come without questions. The Dolphins signed former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in the offseason, but he hasn’t started a game since 2023. They also took former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of this year’s draft.

All of it adds another layer to the uncertainty around Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami. He missed a career-high six games last season. He’s stayed healthy in 2025, but the results haven’t followed. The 27-year-old leads the league in interceptions with a career-high 15 in 14 games. It genuinely doesn’t feel like it’s going to get any better. The decision is up to the front office now.