brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks Publicly Lashes Out at Locker Room Over ‘Poor’ Performance Against Steelers

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 16, 2025 | 12:04 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks Publicly Lashes Out at Locker Room Over ‘Poor’ Performance Against Steelers

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 16, 2025 | 12:04 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs for the second year in a row after losing the Week 15 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their linebacker, Jordyn Brooks, threw his teammates under the bus for playing with intensity in the crucial moments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think it really came down to tackling. I haven’t seen us tackle like that all year,” Brooks said in his post-game conference. “I think it really came down to tackling. Just from a fresh memory of the game without watching film, I would say it came down to tackling for us.”

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved