Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks Publicly Lashes Out at Locker Room Over ‘Poor’ Performance Against Steelers

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs for the second year in a row after losing the Week 15 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their linebacker, Jordyn Brooks, threw his teammates under the bus for playing with intensity in the crucial moments.

“I think it really came down to tackling. I haven’t seen us tackle like that all year,” Brooks said in his post-game conference. “I think it really came down to tackling. Just from a fresh memory of the game without watching film, I would say it came down to tackling for us.”

