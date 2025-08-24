Dolphins’ Late Round Pick Sends Clear Message to Mike McDaniel Before Roster Cuts

“I’m a sixth round pick. I have to earn my spot onto the 53-man roster.” That mentality, that constant, nagging reminder of draft position, is a fuel source unlike any other in the NFL. For players selected on Day 3, the job is never secure, the roster spot is never guaranteed, and the chip on the shoulder becomes a permanent part of the uniform. It’s a mindset that separates those who stick from those who are just passing through, a relentless internal drive that forces a player to treat every single practice rep and preseason snap like it’s fourth-and-goal.

In a Miami Dolphins locker room undergoing a significant youth movement, that kind of hunger is exactly what general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel are looking for. With established veterans like Terron Armstead and Jalen Ramsey gone, the front office is banking on young, hungry talent to redefine the team’s identity. The wide receiver room is no exception. While the league knows the explosive capabilities of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, injuries holding both stars out for chunks of the offseason created a vacuum. It presented a critical question: Who would seize the opportunity and earn the trust of franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when the reps were there for the taking?

That question was answered emphatically under the Saturday night lights at Hard Rock Stadium. Malik Washington didn’t just seize the opportunity; he ripped it away from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense. In just three series with the first-team offense, the second-year receiver put on a clinic, hauling in three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ 14-6 preseason victory. The highlight was a breathtaking 25-yard catch-and-run where he made two defenders grasp at air with a vicious juke on his way to the end zone, a move he later said “just came to life” from late-night visualizations.

The performance wasn’t just a flash of preseason brilliance; it was the culmination of a deliberate effort to build chemistry with his QB1. Washington admitted that early on, he found himself open, but the ball never came his way. He quickly understood the prerequisite for targets in this offense. “I was like, ‘OK, he needs to trust. He needs to have a relationship. He needs to know that if he puts that ball out there, you’re going to find a way to go get it,’” Washington explained. That hard-earned trust was on full display when Tagovailoa looked his way on a crucial fourth-and-6, a connection that directly set up his touchdown drive.

Mike McDaniel highlights the hidden work

What truly cements Washington’s value in McDaniel’s intricate scheme isn’t just his ability to get open and make plays after the catch. It’s the unglamorous work that doesn’t always show up on the broadcast. Tagovailoa was quick to point out the nuance in his receiver’s development.

“What gets overlooked with Malik is also the blocking aspect of his game,” the quarterback noted. “I think that’s where he’s most improved from last year to this year… it just allows him to be that much more versatile for us.” In an offense that weaponizes speed on the perimeter, having a receiver who can effectively seal the edge in the run game is a non-negotiable asset.

That complete, team-first approach has clearly resonated with the head coach. McDaniel sees more than just a reliable WR3; he sees an embodiment of a core coaching principle. He invoked the legendary John Wooden to describe his receiver’s makeup.

“His competitive greatness, as kind of defined by John Wooden as ‘being your best when your best is required,’” McDaniel stated. “That’s Malik Washington to a T.” For McDaniel, the proof was already there, dating back to a pivotal prime-time catch Washington made as a rookie that helped seal a win over the Rams. He’s a gamer.

As the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline for roster cuts rapidly approaches, many players will be watching their phones with anxiety. But while Washington still voices the humble mantra of a sixth-round pick fighting for a job, his play has sent a message that is anything but uncertain. He hasn’t just made a case for the 53-man roster; he’s demonstrated he’s a key component of the offensive engine.

For a player who refuses to believe he’s made it, has he already become too valuable to imagine the Dolphins offense without him?