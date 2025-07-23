Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Addresses Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade, Tyreek Hill Outburst & More From Training Camp

After the Miami Dolphins reacquired star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a multi-player deal that sent Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh, conversations comparing their abilities began to circulate around the team each day. However, the head coach, Mike McDaniel, has stepped up and addressed all the concerns surrounding his team, effectively shutting down the comparison degrees for good before the new season begins.

Addressing comparisons between Ramsey and Fitzpatrick, Coach McDaniel emphasized, “Jalen Ramsey is a Steeler. I like to talk about Dolphins – Minkah Fitzpatrick is a Dolphin.” Fitzpatrick arrives as a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-team All-Pro, known for his knack for interceptions and pass deflections. McDaniel also expressed enthusiasm for the move, saying, “I’m elated to add Minkah … It’s a real good fit based on his skill set.”

McDaniel also weighed in his thoughts on Tyreek Hill, who last season stirred controversy with comments suggesting he wanted out after Miami stumbled to an 8‑9 record. Following wrist surgery, Hill admitted his public remarks were made in the heat of the moment, and the signs for the new season only seem positive. During camp, McDaniel affirmed Hill “has had some very real reflection. Up until this, all he’s shown me is relentless commitment to dictating the conversation moving forward based on who he wants to be.” McDaniel lauded Hill’s leadership and optimistic outlook for the season.

