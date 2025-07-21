Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Gets Major Training Camp Boost Amid RB’s Bold Claim

Mike McDaniel, once hailed as the offensive whiz kid of the Fins, is now entering a season surrounded by uncertainty. While training camps haven’t even officially kicked off, oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag are already circling his name on the hot seat list. Coming off a playoff-less campaign and a string of offseason missteps, it’s no shock that the Dolphins’ head coach finds himself in a dicey spot.

Moreover, it’s not just the record that has fans in the 305 worried. The heart of this once-promising roster has scattered. Left tackle Terron Armstead called it a career. Calais Campbell packed for the desert. Jalen Ramsey’s off to the Steel City. And Raheem Mostert? He’s now running with the Silver and Black. While the AFC East retooled and leveled up, Miami’s upgrades are tough to spot. Finding believers in the Fins making a surprise playoff push is starting to feel like a treasure hunt in the Everglades.

Still, there’s finally some good news for McDaniel. According to Sun Sentinel’s David Furones, defensive tackle Zach Sieler will report to training camp, despite ongoing contract talks. “Agent Drew Rosenhaus says Dolphins DT Zach Sieler will report to training camp as he seeks a new deal, he tells @TheMozKnowz on his weekly segment on WSVN. Rosenhaus declined to comment on how much camp participation Sieler will take part in,” he posted. While his role in drills remains unclear, Sieler’s presence is a quiet win for a coach who needs all he can get.

On top of that, McDaniel’s getting an added boost in his backfield. Second-year RB Jaylen Wright sounds hungry. “I just really feel like and I know I can be a top back in this league,” Wright said on Up & Adams. “… Every time the ball comes to me just make a play. I’m very excited. I’m very blessed to be in this position. It’s going to be a very great year this year.”

Then again, last season told a different story. Wright flashed 4.38 speed but couldn’t break through. He totaled just 249 yards on 68 carries, playing over a quarter of offensive snaps in only three games. Even Mostert, now gone, saw just 85 carries. While Achane led the way, Wright’s potential was mostly shelved. Despite all of that, McDaniel’s future is not secured.

2025 is a make-or-break for Mike McDaniel

After a frustrating 2024 season that saw the Fins underperform again, the Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel now finds himself staring down the barrel…. It’s now or never. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also under pressure to prove himself, this current Dolphins core could look drastically different if 2025 doesn’t bring real results.

Moreover, the national buzz around McDaniel’s job security is growing louder. During a Bleacher Report segment naming seven head coaches on the hot seat, McDaniel came in at No. 2. As analyst Ray G Que bluntly stated, “The instability of the quarterback position, and some other drama with the Miami Dolphins, has Mike McDaniels’ future very much up in the air with the Dolphins going into 2025.”

In fact, the Fins are juggling issues at every level. Defensive star Jalen Ramsey might not even make it to Week 1 in aqua and orange. Tyreek Hill has stirred the waters by hinting at a trade. And most recently, tight end Jonnu Smith reportedly wants a raise that the front office isn’t willing to give.

All of that uncertainty—especially with potentially losing Hill and Smith—makes the prediction about McDaniel’s firing seem far from a stretch. The team’s chemistry looks fragile, and without strong early results, that leash could shorten fast.

Ultimately, if the 2025 season spirals, the Fins’ ownership might not just cut ties with McDaniel. Veterans nearing the end of their deals could be out, too. Unless he delivers a playoff breakthrough, the big neon EXIT sign is closing the gap on McDaniel.