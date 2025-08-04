Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Fixes Defense With $68M Linchpin After Stripping Tua Tagovailoa’s Offense

It’s crunch time in Miami. After a disappointing 2024 season that ended with an 8-9 record and no playoff berth, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is firmly in the spotlight. He knows it’s now or never – not just for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but for this entire core group. Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000. If things don’t turn around in 2025, we could be looking at a full-blown rebuild. Is McDaniel’s job really on the line? It sure looks that way.

National chatter around the head coach’s job security has been growing louder by the week. In a recent Bleacher Report segment listing seven NFL coaches on the hot seat, Mike McDaniel ranked No. 2. But instead of waiting for the axe to fall, McDaniel has been getting proactive – especially on the defensive side of the ball. Despite the Dolphins finishing with a top-10 scoring defense last year, they traded Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers and lost safety Jevon Holland to the Giants in free agency. So what’s the plan? For McDaniel, it starts with locking in the one guy who held it all together last season: defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Zach Sieler becomes a cornerstone in the Dolphins’ defense

Let’s talk about one of the best waiver pickups in Dolphins history. Sieler, a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Ravens, barely made it out of training camp in Baltimore before landing on their practice squad. That’s when Miami swooped in and gave him a second chance. Since then, Sieler has transformed into a game-changer – tough, relentless, and wildly underrated.

Sieler originally signed a modest three-year, $7.6 million extension in 2020. Then came a bigger deal in 2023 – a three-year, $30.75 million contract. But this offseason, with two years still left on his deal, Sieler pushed for another extension. Did he sit out camp? No, and that was good news for the Dolphins. He showed up and practiced, proving yet again to Mike McDaniel that he’s all in. That commitment didn’t go unnoticed.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins and Sieler reached a massive three-year agreement worth up to $67.75 million, with $44 million guaranteed. That makes him the highest-paid defender on the team. Is he worth it? Absolutely. “He’s the heartbeat of our defense,” said new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

It’s not just praise – Sieler was literally voted the team’s MVP last year. Think about that. On a roster that included Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, and Tua Tagovailoa, it was Sieler who stood tallest.

Sieler has started every game over the past three seasons and is coming off back-to-back 10-sack campaigns. No defensive tackle in Dolphins history has ever done that – not once. He’s done it twice. Add to that his career totals: 310 tackles, 30 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

Those numbers don’t just suggest dominance – they scream it. And it’s not just the numbers. Sieler’s motor never stops. He’s a locker room leader. A culture guy. The kind of player you build around. With this new extension, he’s now tied to Miami through 2029. According to Mike McDaniel, he and Sieler share a vision for the team. Could that shared vision be McDaniel’s lifeline?

Interestingly, while the Dolphins doubled down on defense, they’ve been trimming the fat on offense – especially around Tua. Case in point? According to sources, the Dolphins just released a veteran wideout who was expected to be part of Tua’s supporting offense this year. So, how did that situation transpire? Stay tuned for more updates.

Mike McDaniels keeps shaking up Tua Tagovailoa’s offense

With Tua Tagovailoa locked in and focused, Mike McDaniel is tightening the Dolphins’ roster. Flashy plays and bloated stats? Miami’s moved past that. The team now wants consistency, discipline, and results. Especially on offense. Just days ago, McDaniel made a quiet but telling move – swapping out two backup offensive tackles. Obinna Eze, who had just signed, landed on injured reserve. In his place? Jalen McKenzie, an undrafted lineman fighting for a spot. Now the Dolphins have made another surprising decision.

The Dolphins just cut veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen (formerly Anderson). Yes, he is the same guy who once put up a 1,000-yard season. And according to the latest reports, the San Francisco 49ers picked him up. The 49ers have been thin at the receiver corps this year, and maybe they think he still has something left. But Miami clearly didn’t think so, and if you take a look at Chosen’s journey, it becomes clear.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to reporters at a press conference during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.

Robbie Chosen went undrafted out of Temple in 2016, then broke out with the New York Jets. He followed that up with stints in Carolina, Arizona, and briefly with Miami and San Francisco. His 2020 season was electric – 95 catches for the Panthers. But last season? Just one catch for five yards. At 32, he’s now closer to being a camp body than a playmaker. Harsh, but true.

Even so, it’s a little surprising. The Dolphins could use more veteran presence, right? Then again, maybe McDaniel sees something in the younger guys. Or maybe he’s simply trimming down the depth chart to get sharper, faster. McDaniel appears to be playing the long game. Therefore, he has been trying to build the roster for endurance, not flash.

So what will decide Miami’s 2025 season? Two things: health and leadership. If both Tua and Tyreek Hill stay on the field. Hill needs to stay locked in while Tua leads with purpose, and this team could take off. But can they finally break through and win a playoff game? At training camp this year, the defense has looked sharp. The offense? It’s flashed but hasn’t found a rhythm.

Can Mike McDaniel pull it all together in time, or are more bumps ahead? With McDaniel, you never really know, and with the season so close, it’s troubling.