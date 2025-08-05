Dolphins Owner Told to Fire Mike McDaniel as HC Unable to Handle Tyreek Hill Drama

Look, Mike McDaniel might be the media’s golden boy right now, but he always has been. But at some point, we’ve gotta ask the real question: does he actually deserve all the hype? Since day one in Miami, it’s been nothing but love. Reporters can’t get enough of his quirky personality, players talk about how “cool” the vibe is, and every press conference clip gets the viral treatment. But when you strip away the charm and look at the actual results? It’s not exactly a glowing resume.

Three years in, zero playoff wins. And 2024? A clear step backward. Now the locker room feels shaky, with drama bubbling (hello, Tyreek Hill). The shine is wearing off, and fast. In a recent episode of The Herd podcast, Colin Cowherd brought a brutal truth to life: Mike McDaniel isn’t the coach the media thinks he is. “Eight games into his Miami stay, Flores had established elite special teams and elite defense. McDaniel is three, four years in, and his win% is even lower. He’s got such favorable press. 14 different coaches have made playoffs since he arrived; he’s not one of them,” he said.

You can fact-check or counter all you want, but Cowherd has got a point. When Mike McDaniel showed up in Miami back in 2022, the hype was real. It felt like the Dolphins finally had their guy. Year two? They go 11–6, people are talking Super Bowl dark horse… and then boom, bounced in the Wild Card again. That followed a 9–8 rookie season. Progress.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Then came 2024… and it all kinda fell apart. 8–9, no playoffs, and suddenly the excitement turned into questions. His overall record’s still above water at 28–23, but that losing season broke the momentum hard. Is the McDaniel actually moving forward, or just spinning his wheels with a good press conference?

And when you stack him up against Brian Flores, it gets even murkier. Flores went 10–6 in 2020 and 9–8 in 2021, and he did it without the kind of offensive firepower McDaniel walked into. By Week 8 of his second year, Flores had the defense ranked 6th in points allowed, and special teams were quietly one of the best units in the league. Meanwhile, under McDaniel? That side of the ball’s gone downhill fast. In 2024, the Dolphins finished 25th in total yards allowed.

Since McDaniel showed up in Miami, 14 other coaches have taken their teams to the playoffs. And the Dolphins weren’t one of them. In an AFC packed with young stars and teams flipping the switch fast, McDaniel’s squad just hasn’t kept up. But it’s not just McDaniel’s record that’s been brought to light.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McDaniels’ Hill treatment reinforces Colin’s claim

What frustrated Colin more than McDaniels’ performances was how he had been handling the Tyreek Hill situation. “Do you think Belichick would’ve put up with that? He would move off that guy. Andy Reid did move off that guy. Mike is smart, but i lot of smart people aren’t great football coaches. Tyreek hasn’t been punished, and I just think the best coaches in this league set a certain standard. But no one calls McDaniels out,” he said.

You’ll need some context. Tyreek publicly questioned whether De’Von Achane was really built for short-yardage situations. Not exactly what you want to hear from your star wideout talking about a young teammate. Reporters brought it to McDaniel, and his response? “I thought that was genius reporting by Tyreek.”

Remember the pregame traffic stop last season? Or that weird moment when he told reporters, “I’m out, bro,” before walking it back later? What did McDaniel do? Pretty much nothing. Not publicly, at least. And that might have arguably led Hill to keep doing whatever he wants on the biggest platforms. The head coach, on the other hand, just stays quiet, hoping it’ll blow over.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The result of that leniency? Just two days after McDaniel talked about how important it is for players to be on time and fully locked in during practice, Tyreek Hill was reportedly nowhere to be seen during team stretch on Sunday. And that’s not surprising. That’s the standard Mike has set. No matter what you say or do, you won’t face the consequences. And perhaps, Tyreek knows it.