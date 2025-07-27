Dolphins Report: Mike McDaniel Urged to Avoid Trap Amid Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Contract Demand

The Dolphins‘ bold move to bring back Minkah Fitzpatrick in a blockbuster deal that shipped Jalen Ramsey to the Steel City had everyone drawing comparisons right away. While the chatter swirled across the aqua-and-orange faithful, Coach Mike McDaniel stepped in early and made sure those conversations didn’t spiral out of control. “Jalen Ramsey is a Steeler. I like to talk about Dolphins–Minkah Fitzpatrick is a Dolphin,” he said. And that’s a hard line that shows the locker room’s focus.

Fitzpatrick isn’t just any addition—he walks in with five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro honors. As McDaniel noted with clear excitement, “I’m elated to add Minkah… It’s a real good fit based on his skill set.” And right now, that fit feels like a missing puzzle piece finally snapping in.

Still, while Fitzpatrick is showing up and showing out—making a highlight-reel interception at training camp this weekend—there’s a financial shadow looming over Hard Rock Stadium. Though the star safety has a contract until 2026, the team does not guarantee his $15.5 million salary for the upcoming two years. However, he is giving his all at every practice session. This makes it imperative that they address Fitzpatrick’s contract situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To that point, as Kyle Crabbs said on Locked On Dolphins, “Minkah Fitzpatrick would like to have some long-term stability with a contract that has no guaranteed money left and I think the Dolphins have a chance to kind of approach this in a few different ways.” The real challenge? Finding that balance between showing commitment and not over-committing—especially when the ink’s barely dried on this trade.

AD

Moreover, as per Crabbs, the Dolphins could consider a creative shortcut—just like Houston did with Stefon Diggs. That move saw the Texans cut off years from Diggs’ deal and hand him guaranteed money upfront. Miami could do something similar by guaranteeing Fitzpatrick’s current salary now and wiping the final year, offering stability without locking into long-term commitments. But that comes with its own risks too—McDaniel and the front office have to weigh every step carefully.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Miami Gardens, FL, USA Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami Gardens Baptist Health Training Complex FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250723_SN_na2_0001

Adding another layer, Drew Rosenhaus now represents Fitzpatrick—the agent also negotiating a contract for Zach Sieler, the team’s MVP. Rosenhaus also represented Jonnu Smith, who was also part of the trade that brought Fitzpatrick back. The Dolphins didn’t want to meet Smith’s number—and that decision cost them. Now with another high-profile Rosenhaus client on their hands, this is the second warning for McDaniel this month to tread lightly… or risk falling into the same trap twice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike McDaniel urged not to repeat $72M mistake with Minkah Fitzpatrick

Let’s rewind to just two days before the 2024 opener. The Dolphins handed Jalen Ramsey a fat three-year, $72.3 million extension, with $24.23 million guaranteed—making him the highest-paid corner in the league. At that time, Mike McDaniel had fully backed that call. But fast forward less than a year, and that deal became a major misstep. McDaniel, once Ramsey’s biggest advocate, moved on.

Now here’s where it gets even messier. Ramsey’s résumé is solid—432 tackles, 24 interceptions across 135 games—but it never clicked in South Beach. The vibes? Off. According to FinsXtra, “Jalen Ramsey and Mike McDaniel do not see eye to eye, and their relationship is said to be irreparable.” And of course, Ramsey’s departure made way for Fitzpatrick. The problem? The same contract trap is staring McDaniel in the face.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The only thing that’s going to make us judge this trade is what the next move is with Minkah’s contract. Because that’s going to matter in all of this,” one co-host said. And when Omar Kelly added, “I don’t think he’s gonna play on no guarantees next year… Have we not learned anything?” the silence afterward said everything.

After all, Minkah isn’t just a familiar face—he got an elite-level ceiling. Still, Kelly nailed it: “I want to see you play in this scheme… before I write you a big bet check.” And with McDaniel now reportedly on the hot seat, another gamble gone wrong could be his last.