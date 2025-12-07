Dolphins Rookie’s Strong Statement on Mike McDaniel After HC’s Blunt Message to Locker Room

With their three-game winning streak, the Miami Dolphins‘ head coach, Mike McDaniel, has somehow silenced the doubters. And before the 5-7 Phins face the New York Jets on a road game, McDaniel has received a powerful message from his rookie RB Ollie Gordon II.

“His mind thinks so fast. So fast! He like slows it down, and it has to speak. His mind’s moving quicker than his mouth can. He is so smart. Like, I never met somebody so smart,” Gordon said on the December 6 episode of the Caps Off Podcast. “And like the crazy part, he put logical thinking into our stuff.”

Mike McDaniel’s plans have certainly worked the last three games. Earlier, he relied more on the receiving corps, forcing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to pass the ball. But it became hard on them as the defense intercepted his passes and sacked him several times. In 12 games this season, Tua has 14 interceptions and 25 sacks. Hence, McDaniel focused more on protection.

In the last three games, he has only recorded 3 interceptions and 7 sacks. The Dolphins’ head coach wants to stop the turnovers even though they don’t score. On the other hand, he opened up his running backs across the field. Running back De’Von Achane has rushed the ball more than 20+ times in the last three games with 120+ running yards and 3 overall scores. So, the dual changes on the offense have elevated the Phins. That’s why Gordon showed confidence and warned the critics.

“Ever since I met him, I ain’t never second-guessed him. Things don’t go how they go. Can’t do nothing about it,” the rookie said.

This praise will serve as a huge booster for the head coach, who is busy preparing for the divisional showdown against the Jets. Before Gordon II sang praises for his head coach, McDaniel sent a message to the locker room before the Jets’ game.

Mike McDaniel gives a clear message to the locker room

Tagovailoa is worried about only one thing about the Week 14 game. The temperature is set to be around 40 degrees. He has a 0-7 record in those games when the temperature drops below 46 degrees. But Mike McDaniel knows one thing.

The signal caller has never lost a game against the Jets. He has a solid 6-0 record against the AFC East rivals. The head coach reminded everyone about this in his strong message.

“I think each team’s unique to itself. Not disregarding it, but you have to make sure opponent is the Jets, not the weather,” McDaniel said. “We have a lot of reasons to not have any concern for elements of temperature and moisture. Realistically, these guys have all played football in those elements. It will be about playing the Jets and it won’t be about playing the cold.”

If the Phins understand this, they can definitely get a win. The Jets have played even worse and have a 3-9 record. Famous NFL coach Jon Gruden had predicted this. He claimed that Mike McDaniel & co. will go on a five-game winning streak until the Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The head coach knows they have to win games on the road. With players feeling confident under his leadership, winning becomes a lot more convincing and doable.