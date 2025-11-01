Dolphins to Turn Locker Room Upside Down After Firing Chris Grier & Keeping Mike McDaniel – Report

The Miami Dolphins reached their breaking point this week. Owner Stephen Ross dismissed General Manager Chris Grier after a decade of unmet expectations. But head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t share the same fate. Now, interim GM Champ Kelly steps into a job just three days before the NFL trade deadline, with expectations of major changes ahead.

Mike Florio, of Pro Football Talk, suggests Miami could enter full fire-sale mode. The directive appears straightforward: move veterans before their contracts expire, free cap space, and turn short-term value into future picks.

“If he’s going to have any chance at the permanent job, he’ll need to make a big splash. Turn contracts that will either not be extended or will be terminated into draft picks. Dump salary. Create future cap space. Target practice-squad guys who can come in and be competitive,” one insider explained.

For Kelly, that splash could mean parting ways with key names.

Several players know they might be next. Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Matt Judon have drawn attention from playoff hopefuls seeking immediate help.

“I understand the business of football…I love these guys. I got the C on my shirt for a reason,” Chubb told the Miami Herald after Thursday’s loss.

Phillips, a pending free agent, put it more simply: “It’s out of my control. I would love to stay here. But if I get traded, I get traded.”

As the deadline approaches, Kelly must balance urgency with vision. The next moves he makes could determine how long this latest rebuild lasts in the Magic City. Before arriving in Miami, Kelly built a strong reputation across the league for his eye in scouting and player development.

Over nearly two decades in NFL personnel work, he served with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before his brief stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim GM in 2023. Now, he has earned a role with the Dolphins, after arriving in the offseason as a senior personnel.

Why is Chris Grier out, and Mike McDaniel stays?

Grier promised progress but never delivered. His 2019 roster moves stalled somewhere between ambition and execution. The Dolphins spent heavily. Added Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb. But the result stayed the same: no postseason success.

Even his biggest gamble, drafting Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert in 2020, became a symbol of what could have been. Stephen Ross’s patience eventually reached its end. The Dolphins are 2-7, and even home-field advantage slipped away as fans booed them at Hard Rock.

When Ross saw another lopsided loss and a roster with little depth to compete, he decided the time for waiting was over. His statement on Friday reflected that urgency.

“Our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses…There’s much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future,” Ross wrote.

Still, McDaniel remains even after being in the hot seat for so long. The team’s 42-year-old coach, extended in 2024, retains Ross’s confidence. Removing him midseason might have done more harm than good, especially with a struggling offense still under development.

Meanwhile, Champ Kelly now holds the authority to decide how much of Grier’s work to undo. Over the coming days, his decisions will tell whether Miami’s next chapter is just another rebuild or the start of something stronger in the Sunshine State.