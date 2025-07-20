Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Insults Robert Griffin III After Shaquille O’Neal’s Fuming Threat

Who had NBA and NFL beef with an ex-Cleveland QB on their 2025 bingo card? Former Browns QBs never seem to shake off drama—even in retirement. Former QB-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III is back in the crosshairs, this time catching strays from Miami’s Tyreek Hill and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. A decade ago, critiquing RGIII got ESPN’s reporter Rob Parker suspended. Now? The tables have turned. Hill’s viral jabs and Shaq’s ruthless clapbacks have turned Griffin into a punching bag. The question isn’t why the shots are being fired… but how many are lining up to take aim. And the first name on the list is Dolphins’ Cheetah.

It started with Tyreek Hill calling out one of the internet’s fastest rising stars. After YouTuber IShowSpeed’s scheduled race against Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles was canceled, Hill wasted no time turning the spotlight on himself. He invited Speed to race him instead. “Speed is the fastest streamer, but you still can’t beat me – stop ducking me, dawg. I live in Miami just like you… Let’s get this thing going!” Hill’s frustration dates back to August 2024, when Speed showed up at a Dolphins practice. But Hill refused to race him. Since then, he claims Speed’s constantly “in Estonia or random locations” to avoid the challenge. Fans have even pitched a $100K charity race. The logistics? Still up in the air.

Now, in the next chapter, Hill’s target changed. Just days ago, Speed beat former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III in two head-to-head footraces. The event took place during the YouTube Creator Games in Tallinn, Estonia. Video clips of the races went viral. The internet couldn’t believe Speed outpaced Griffin, who was once one of the fastest quarterbacks in the league. But Hill wasn’t surprised. When shown the footage, he reacted to the video and posted it on Instagram, saying, “RGIII just does not have top speed.”

Why Hill suddenly shifted his aim toward RGIII became clearer as Griffin personally weighed in on the Speed vs Cheetah. “He (Speed) could beat Tyreek Hill in a race,” RGIII boldly commented in the viral video. That instantly ignited Hill. He clapped back, “RGIII isn’t the elite athlete he used to be. He used to be fast at some point in his life, and those days are long gone.” The rivalry turned personal. For Hill, there was no need to hide his disdain.

Then came the knockout blow. “Speed right now is on his Jake Paul tour, going up against washed-up athletes,” Hill said, dismissing RGIII altogether and branding him as irrelevant now. The tension between Hill and Griffin goes deeper than trash talk. Their feud flared up publicly after RGIII’s exit from ESPN and has included personal jabs. Griffin even referenced Hill’s large family during one exchange, igniting an online back-and-forth that crossed more than just professional lines.

But it’s no longer just Tyreek Hill vs RGIII. A new crowd and category of fans are stepping up. The story’s not over as RGIII is hunted across the media right after he stepped into a new role.

Shaquille O’Neal out for blood!

The storm began after Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was announced as a cover athlete for NBA 2K26. A racist image began circulating online, depicting Reese as a monkey on the game’s cover. In an attempt to raise awareness, Robert Griffin III reposted the edit with a long caption condemning the racism. But his action backfired. Critics argued that Griffin amplified the harmful image by sharing it. The backlash was swift and loud, with one of the loudest voices coming from basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal delivered a heated response, stepping in to defend Reese. “RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese, and I’m gonna punch you in your f—ing face. It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro,” Shaq said. His words were direct. “You got your job, you got your podcast, leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond, f—— stop it. That’s the last time. Thank you.” He’s been a vocal mentor for Reese, guiding her through the turbulence of professional sports and online scrutiny. In Shaq’s eyes, this wasn’t just a defense of character. It was a family business.

Doubling down, Shaq insisted. “That’s not real hate,” he said, referring to the narrative around Reese and Caitlin Clark. “You look around at what’s going on in this real country, that’s hate. This is sports, I’m not supposed to like you.” Shaq dismissed Griffin’s impact, saying, “It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re gonna be remembered for your podcast. That should tell you you’re not that f—ing great. I don’t want to be remembered for ‘Shaq’s big podcast.’” O’Neal’s support for Reese goes far beyond social media spats. The two share a bond from their shared time at LSU, and she often refers to him as “Uncle Shaq.”

This wasn’t Griffin’s first controversial stance on Reese. Back in May, on his podcast Outta Pocket with RG3, he stirred more tension. He claimed, “Reese and Clark hate each other,” reigniting the old rivalry from their college years. The comment fueled division and reopened a wound that many believed was healing. His framing of the two stars continues to polarize fans and players alike.