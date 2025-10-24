Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Makes Hurtful Admission After Announcing Retirement Stance

Miami Dolphins’ star wideout Tyreek Hill’s season changed in a flash. The Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets in Week 4 looked routine; then one twist, one tackle, and the Cheetah went down. Since then, the Dolphins have struggled to find an offensive rhythm without their fastest player. But now, something is brewing on social media about the injured WR. An old video of Hill showing off his elite speed resurfaced, claiming that he was back from his injury and set to make waves again. But Hill saw that clip and shut the door on the speculation.

“Boy I wish I can move like this right now 😒,” Hill wrote, reposting that viral clip.

These words from Cheetah stung more than any headline. Hill isn’t just sidelined; he’s out for the entire season. He’s nowhere close to running again, let alone dominating a defense like he used to. It may be months. Or maybe a year before Tyreek Hill can ever possibly make it back to the gridiron.

Tyreek Hill tore up everything in his left knee in addition to its dislocation: ACL, cartilage, the lot. It was the kind of injury that changes careers. The team placed him on the injury reserve at the start of October, and Hill has been on the long road to recovery since then. In a recent interview, the Dolphins WR shared what that moment had felt like.

“When I got tackled, I immediately tried to get up … I’d seen that my leg was crooked. I immediately started laughing because I’ve been able to play this game for 10 years, really my entire life, and I’ve been blessed with great talents and great gifts. The amount of support I get from my family, it’s amazing. So I really wasn’t even thinking about the injury. I was thinking about the great times I’ve had playing this game.”

Here’s the thing. Hill turned 31 this season. Ten years pro. When he joined the Dolphins coming away from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, Hill immediately made an impact, gathering 1,710 receiving yards with 7 touchdowns. He followed it up in the 2023 season with career-best stats. But last season? The numbers fell. And now, with this season-ending injury altering his career trajectory, one has to wonder if he will ever be able to leave the defenses in the dust like before.

The vibe in Miami has shifted. They sit at 1-6, losing games, losing steam. Superstar receiver out, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s getting grilled for mistakes, with the team already looking at quarterback solutions beyond the 2025 season. But will the Dolphins also need to find a star who can fill Tyreek Hill’s shoes permanently next season? With retirement talks circling Hill, the wideout himself has yet to make up his mind.

The retirement question for Tyreek Hill

What’s next? Tyreek Hill is not giving anyone a quick answer. Amidst the retirement talks, he appeared on Terron Armstead’s podcast to shed light on what the star is focusing on right now. It wasn’t a typical athlete’s press release. Hill is sitting with his family, seriously weighing the years he’s given to the sport.

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment. I’m happy with the career that I’ve had. I love playing football. … but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically.”

The decision to continue playing is still a long way away. The ball’s in his court. No deadline. No fanfare. Just time. As the wideout further added:

“I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven’t had time to live in the moment.”

Hill’s contract with the Dolphins runs through next season. He could rehab, return, and prove that he’s still one of the fastest players in the NFL. Or else, he could decide he’s done and start the next chapter. But right now? Hill’s not making any rash promises. Not to his team, not to the fans, and not to himself. It’s all just a wait-and-see.