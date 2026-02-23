Drew Rosenhaus Reveals Why Dolphins Cut Ties With Tyreek Hill & Shares Update on Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Trade

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus recently pulled back the curtain on the Miami Dolphins’ trades this week. We all saw how Tyreek Hill’s prolonged absence weighed heavily on the team’s wide receiver room this past season. But apparently, according to Rosenhaus, Miami’s choice to release the veteran wide receiver was part of a broader plan

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Three tidbits about clients from Drew Rosenhaus to Josh Moser on his weekly WSVN-Fox segment just now… Dolphins indicated in releasing Tyreek that they want to get younger,” Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote on X. “There was no discussion of him returning at a lower salary…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan released Tyreek Hill on February 16, 2025, to ease the team’s tightened salary cap. The move allowed them to save around $22.8, giving room to new arrivals ahead of free agency and the draft. And now Drew’s response clarified that the franchise wants to focus on young receivers, both outside the organization and those already on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, a proven player such as Hill must not have agreed to a lower contract, prompting the team to replace him with young, affordable players. The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2 is the best chance for Miami to address such needs. The franchise holds the 11th overall pick after finishing 7-10 and is projected to have eight total selections in the 2026 draft.

In the Palm Beach Post mock draft, the Dolphins landed receiver Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State. Citing his quick movement and ability to catch deep passes, the analysts deemed him fit to replace Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, his injury history could stand between his selection, as Miami won’t make many moves without due diligence. Omar Cooper Jr. from Indiana could be another name that emerged in other drafts.

In the meantime, internal options could also get bigger roles, with Jaylen Waddle potentially taking on the primary role. He stepped up big time when Hill tore his ACL, posting 64 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns. Free agent Rashid Shaheed could give him tough competition for the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, Malik Washington could compete for the No. 2 role, though he couldn’t make much impact last year. Other options that will battle for snaps include Theo Wease Jr., Tahj Washington, and newcomer Terrace Marshall Jr. Whatever the case, Miami’s wide receiver room will look a lot different next season. Now, here’s a look at the safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Rosenhaus weighs in on Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Miami future

Minkah Fitzpatrick was in his second year at Miami during a 2019 reset. He requested a trade after being disappointed with his utilization in the franchise. The Dolphins ultimately acted on it and shipped him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a first-round pick. And within one year of his return to the team, talk of his exit is already circulating.

According to Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz, Miami contacted teams to trade Fitzpatrick. But this time, Fitzpatrick may not be the one making the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Minkah has not requested a trade,” Barry Jackson wrote on X. “Drew did not want to discuss whether trade talks are ongoing (as Jordan Schultz reported)…”

Imago July 23, 2025, Miami Gardens, Fl, USA: Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner 27 and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 29 on the practice field at Miami Dolphins Training Camp in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250723_zaf_m67_016 Copyright: xAlxDiazx Miami Gardens USA – ZUMA0827 20250723_zaf_m67_016 Copyright: xIMAGO/AlxDiazx

At 29, Fitzpatrick is playing his best football and has been consistent over the years. Just last year, he forced 82 tackles, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and one interception across fourteen appearances. While injuries have caused him to miss time in each of the past five seasons, there has been no significant decline in his production. In fact, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti claimed Miami could extend his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 29-year-old remains one of the best defensive backs in the game, currently rated #4 among safeties by PFF at the time of this piece, and is entering a contract year in 2026, set to earn $15.6M against an $18.8M cap hit,” Ginnitti wrote in December 2025. “He projects toward a 3-year, $60M extension in our system right now.”

If Miami explores trade options, the Los Angeles Rams could emerge as a potential suitor. Fitzpatrick’s play could either complement or threaten players such as Kamren Curl and 2024 draft pick Kamren Kinchens. The Rams could manage financially, but it would require careful planning. For now, Minkah Fitzpatrick’s future with Miami remains up in the air after Drew Rosenhaus’ update.