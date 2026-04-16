Dolphins Exclude Troy Aikman From Major Draft Decisions Despite Cowboys Legend’s Consulting Role

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman remains close to the Miami Dolphins

While Miami values his insight, the team is clearly drawing boundaries

Aikman is straddling both media and team involvement

Since the end of the NFL season, NFL legend Troy Aikman has been subtly advising the Miami Dolphins as the club contemplates its football strategy, raising questions about the extent to which he will be active during the upcoming draft. Although he is quite prominent in his work for ESPN, Troy has not shied away from discussing the situation, saying that his connections within the league are valued by the Dolphins, but denying that this represents any kind of conflict, even though he feels that his presence has contributed to getting important people such as general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

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Despite that active participation, something changed this week. GM Sullivan spoke with reporters and acknowledged Aikman’s thoughts on the draft involvement but confirmed that the Hall of Famer won’t be involved in next week’s draft picks.

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“He [Troy Aikman] will not be consulted for picks; he may be in the draft room,” Sullivan said of Aikman and his role on draft night. “I can’t say enough good things about Troy and, quite frankly, Dan [Marino] for that matter. Troy has been a wonderful sounding board in his own right from afar. Troy will be part of equation moving forward. What that looks like, we’ll see. But he’s been a great sounding board, and I’m glad he’s going to be part of the equation.”

The Dolphins aren’t completely closing the door on Aikman during draft week. Sullivan emphasized that they still appreciate his input, even if he won’t be directly involved in making the picks.

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“I know he’ll be here. He’s certainly welcome in the draft room.”

Aikman came on board as a consultant in January when the team started changing its leadership. During that time, he was said to have played a key role in guiding the team to hire both Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, who joined from the Packers. And there is a reason the Dolphins approached Aikman.

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The ex-Cowboys quarterback was a key player in America’s Team’s success during the 1990s, leading them to three Super Bowl victories in just four years before he retired in 2000. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006. Currently, his role in Miami is still evolving, and he has mentioned that it’s a work in progress.

This is clearly seen as far as the team’s treatment of Troy Aikman goes, using his expertise and wisdom in an advisory capacity but drawing lines in terms of mixing up his role there with his role at ESPN. Clearly, the team is trying to be deliberate about the process of retooling following a disappointing year in 2025.

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The journey ahead for the Dolphins won’t be easy. The team is rebuilding, and they’re now focused on bringing in young players who can develop over time. With two first-round picks, they have a great opportunity to reshape the roster effectively.

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Miami has 11 picks in total, including seven in the top 100. This kind of draft power shows they’re thinking long-term. The 2026 season might not give quick wins, but it lays the groundwork for what’s ahead, with Sullivan now starting a fresh era of football in South Beach.

However, as for Aikman, his Dolphins venture is getting some criticism from the league.

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Troy Aikman’s role with the Dolphins is getting criticism

The league has always been cautious when broadcasters get too close to team operations, and that concern is not new. For instance, Tom Brady’s small ownership stake in the Raiders raised eyebrows while he was still the main analyst for FOX. Initially, the NFL restricted his access to team facilities and meetings, but those rules were loosened last season, which has now opened the door for situations like Troy Aikman’s connection with the Dolphins.

However, the bigger concern now goes beyond just perception. If Aikman stays connected to the Dolphins, other teams might hesitate about what they say during ESPN interactions. This could result in teams either keeping important information to themselves or even sharing false details to safeguard their interests.

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This creates a challenging situation for Aikman in his career. If the information he collects is lacking or biased, it might confuse the fans listening to Monday Night Football. He continues to team up with Joe Buck as a key voice of the show, and they both depend a lot on pre-game meetings with coaches and quarterbacks to prepare.

“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league and knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get,” Aikman told Clarence Hill Jr. on the DLLS Dallas Cowboys Podcast. “And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that, whether it was through me or through somebody else.”

Meanwhile, things might get trickier if the Dolphins end up playing in a prime-time game. Those usual chats before the games will likely attract more eyes, especially if Miami is part of the matchup being discussed. And this kind of situation is likely to catch attention around the league and spark ongoing discussions.