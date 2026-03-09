Five Best Tua Tagovailoa Landing Spots After Dolphins Decide to Release Him

After spending his entire NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, who once led the league in passing yards, would want to be the face of his next franchise. But the NFL rarely follows a script. As of Monday, March 9th, the Miami Dolphins have officially rewritten Tagovailoa’s ending before it could become a legacy.

“I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sulllivan issued an official statement.

The Dolphins drafted Tua 5th overall back in 2020, betting he was the answer to the franchise’s quarterback drought since the Dan Marino era. In his statement, Sullivan acknowledged Tua’s history with the franchise. But the subtext was impossible to ignore. This wasn’t a reluctant decision.

“As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is,” Sullivan’s statement continued. “On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami.”

The praise was definitely real, but so was the pink slip.

The 2025 season became Miami’s tipping point. After a career-best 2023 campaign where Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards with 4,624, he cemented himself as one of the league’s sharpest passers. But that trajectory reversed sharply.

The offense stalled, the Dolphins missed the playoffs two years in a row (2024, 2025), and the front office quietly began mapping a future without Tua as the centerpiece. Now, Sullivan is professing a stark rebuild.

“As we move forward, we will be focused on infusing competition across the roster and establishing a strong foundation for this team as we work towards building a sustained winner,” Sullivan’s statement concluded.

It wasn’t an easy decision for the Dolphins either. Tua’s four-year, $212.4 million contract had been a talking point all of last season. Now, with Tua out of the picture, Miami absorbs a massive $99 million cap hit they’ll have to deal with for two years. The team owe’s $67.4 million in 2026, and another $31.8 million in 2027. But money was only one aspect of it.

The concussion narrative has always followed Tua. It started with the jarring 2022 sequence: Tua was visibly unsteady against the Buffalo Bills before being cleared to return in Week 3. But he suffered another serious head injury days later against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The incident was so alarming that it prompted the NFL to revamp its concussion protocols league-wide. Sullivan’s decision reflects as much about risk tolerance as it does about the 2025 box scores.

But now, a new chapter begins for Tua. Where he goes next could define how much of an impact he can make in 2026. At present, the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets, the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the top destinations for Tagovailoa.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story.