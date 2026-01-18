Dolphins GM Leaves Out Tua Tagovailoa in Bold Future Statement After Firing Mike McDaniel

In his first interview as the Miami Dolphins GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan has already started firing the big guns. He named various players, explaining their importance to the team. However, he left out Tua Tagovailoa’s name, who has been the franchise’s star quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“New Dolphins’ GM Jon-Eric Sullivan named Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Paul as building blocks for the Dolphins,” posted JPA on X. “He did not mention Tua Tagovailoa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tua did not have a season to remember by. He entered his sixth season for the Dolphins as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league, but failed to live up to the hype. The quarterback played 14 games this season, winning only six.

He completed 2,660 passing yards, following a 67.7% pass completion rate, and scoring 20 touchdowns. At first glance, the stats seem impressive for the 27-year-old, but it was not the whole story. Tua recorded a career-high sacks (30) and interceptions (15) in 2025, leading to Mike McDaniel benching for the last three regular season games. His quarterback rating for the season was 37.2, which is his lowest since getting drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2022 Draft.

On top of his form, his contract is another issue for which the GM potential left him out of the conversation. The Dolphins salary cap has already exceeded by $30 approximately, as they head into offseason. To make things ever worse, the Pro-Bowler’s cap hit for 2026 is $56,400,000, which is almost 19% of the franchise’s total cap space for the upcoming season. Things have become more complicated for Tua Tagovailoa, especially after the GM’s interview. While it remains to be seen whether the QB stays or goes, Jon-Eric Sullivan will be implementing some strict policies in the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon-Eric Sullivan will be prioritising collaboration within the organization

Jon-Eric Sullivan has not only addressed the players, but also the executives of the franchise. For him, there will be no place for singularity or preferences within the organization. Everyone has to work together towards the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Everybody’s got a role in this thing, and they’re all very important, equally important, but it’s collaboration with boundaries and trust,” Sullivan said during the interview. “I’m not going to walk down to the head coach’s door on Saturday night, knock on his hotel door and say, hey, look, here’s a third-and-long call sheet. You should run this. It’s not what I do.”

The Dolphins fired former GM Chris Grier, and hired Sullivan from the Green Bay Packers. Sullivan was in Green Bay since 2004. Initially, he started as football operations assistant, but climbed the ranks within the organization to become the vice president of player personnel in 2022. In his four years in that role, the Packers made it to the postseason thrice, highlighting the executive’s brilliant efforts.

Now, the Dolphins want him to bring the same set of skills and magic in Miami, too. For the GM, the franchise might have changed, but his task remains the same. Sullivan has already set the tone, and now he wants everyone to abide by the rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time the Dolphins won a playoff game was in 2000. Since then, they have qualified for the postseason five-times, but lost during the Wild Card Round every time. Former HC Mike McDaniel took them to two consecutive playoffs, but could not overcome drought. With the franchise’s new HC hunt ongoing, it will be interesting to whether the 26-drought finally ends, or the numbers just keep on increasing. Maybe the new GM can teach them a thing or two about winning a playoff game.