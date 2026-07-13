“Going To Fight My Hardest”: Dolphins Star Eyes Run for President of the United States & Nigeria

Politics and football rarely share the same locker room, but Miami Dolphins‘ Patrick Paul isn’t playing by the usual rules. Perhaps when he hangs up his cleats in the distant future, expect to see the offensive tackle’s name in the newspaper’s politics section instead of sports.

“One thing I want [people] to know is that I’m going to fight my hardest to become president one day,” Paul told Terron Armstead on The Set. “So, I want them to know that. I love it. And I might try to do Nigeria also. It’s possible. I can do it legally, so why not? Help the world. That’s what I want to do.”

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Paul confirmed that he was not joking. He can legally run to be the President of the United States someday.

“A lot of my family was in politics, as I said earlier; my grandfather worked with the British Empire, and that was his upbringing,” he added. “My mom was even born in London. So grew up in that system where he was under the Queen. … So, just learning about my whole family’s background, it brought me to it. And it was one of the goals that I wanted to do always, just being little, I just wanted to make change.”

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – NOVEMBER 30: Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul 52 before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins on November 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Saints at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130520506

Paul’s grandfather, Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, actually served as Nigeria’s first Head of State in 1966. Unfortunately, he could only hold the position for a very short time: Aguiyi Ironsi was assassinated in the same year. His son, and Patrick’s father, served as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence from 2006 to 2007.

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Born in Texas, raised partly in Nigeria, with family roots all the way to England, Paul has lived a life most of his teammates probably can’t relate to.

The offensive tackle, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, has already played in 34 NFL games. But he definitely does not seem satisfied with just being an NFL player.

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For now, Paul still has a long way to go in the league. He is only in his third season and is part of a team that’s perhaps the biggest mystery of the season. The Miami Dolphins staff is pretty much new, and they have one of the toughest schedules this year.

However, Paul is confident this will be a strong team.

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“I expect them to see a gritty team,” he said. “With this new leadership, we’re definitely coming different. So, a hardworking team that’s going to be very disciplined, team that’s going to play all three, four quarters in all different weather situations. Just expect a team that’s going to go out there and shock people.”