Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley Says He’d Get “Yelled At” For Disagreement Over Tua Tagovailoa Trade

A 26-year postseason win drought has forced a new philosophy in Miami, and it starts with a unified front on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now, the new HC, Jeff Hafley, is ensuring that he and the new GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, are on the same page on their QB as they move forward.

“I think everything’s on the table…we have to be alignment on that one, or I’d get yelled at,” Hafley jokingly said on Pro Football Talk.

The question was about the stance on trading Tua Tagovailoa. The reporter revealed that the same question had been asked to Sullivan earlier and that Hafley’s response was similar to the answer the new GM gave. Hafley saw the funny side to his alignment, joking that he’d get yelled at if they had different views on the matter.

Jeff Hafley’s comments come up as the Miami Dolphins face a major decision regarding the future of their franchise signal-caller, Tagovailoa, who had a disappointing 2025-26 season.

After starting in 14 games, the former fifth overall pick was benched for the last three games of the season as he recorded 2,660 passing yards alongside a 20-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio with a career-low 37.5 QBR.

Since this decision, there’s been speculation about the Dolphins moving on from Tagovailoa either by trade or by releasing the 27-year-old. Hence, when asked about the future of the former Alabama signal-caller, the Miami GM revealed that anything is possible.

“I think everything’s on the table,” Hafley said before sharing how his talks with Tagovailoa have transpired. “We’ve had a lot of conversations about it. You know, Tua was in my office. I had a great conversation with Tua. I mean, and he’s an awesome guy. So, you know, whenever Jon-Eric decides to make that decision, I’m sure he will, but there’s a lot of decisions to make.”

With these comments, it’s clear Miami’s new leadership is working as a unit to tackle this rebuild. Tagovailoa hasn’t shied away from addressing his future in the league. When asked about the possibility of a fresh start, Tua was nothing but candid about how he truly feels about his future.

Tagovailoa opens up about his future away from the Dolphins

With the Miami Dolphins open about a future without Tua Tagovailoa, the former fifth overall pick is also open to a fresh start as he hopes to continue as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Tagovailoa confirmed this decision during an interview with the Miami Herald at the end of the regular season, but didn’t go so far as to say he would request a trade.

“That would be dope,” Tagovailoa responded when asked if he would be open to a fresh start. “I would be good with it.”

However, moving on from Tagovailoa will be expensive for Miami, as he will have a $56.4 million cap hit in 2026. Hence, releasing the 27-year-old before June 1 would lead to a $99.2 million dead cap hit next season.

However, cutting Tagovailoa after June 1 would spread the cap hit across two seasons, with $67.2 million hitting in 2026. Hence, the Dolphins would prefer trading Tua Tagovailoa, but would have to find a team willing to take on his salary.

With the Dolphins entering a new chapter, Tua Tagovailoa’s time in Miami looks to be running out. But the hefty price tag attached to his contract means the franchise can’t simply cut ties without consequence. As the offseason unfolds, how Miami handles the Tagovailoa situation will set the tone for the entire rebuild.