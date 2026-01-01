HOF QB Troy Aikman Gets Difficult News on Dream Job After Confirming Career Move Away From ESPN

brand-logo
Troy Aikman is back in the league, bagging a special role. Everyone is aware that it was a rather bumpy ride for the Miami Dolphins this year on and off the pitch. They desperately needed something or someone to steer this ship. And of course, that starts with the General Manager. Chip Kelly remains as the interim manager following the firing of Chris Grier, and Miami has brought in a big name to their search team to find an ideal replacement: none other than one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Troy Aikman.

“The Miami Dolphins have brought on Hall-of-Fame QB and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman as a consultant to advise the organization on its general manager search process, per sources,” insider Adam Schefter wrote.

He added that his role in the search team isn’t a permanent one, but he will serve as an advisor throughout the hiring process for a new GM. And of course, while the role isn’t permanent, the effects would trickle down for years.

This is a developing story…

