How Much Do the Dolphins Owe Tyreek Hill After His Release? Contract, Salary, Net Worth & More

The Miami Dolphins just pulled a move no one saw coming. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is officially out, and Miami’s rebuild begins from here.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released,” Adam Schefter reported on X. “Hill turns 31 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.”
“His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap,” Schefter further added.
Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.
His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million… pic.twitter.com/xK1UGfsWyg
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2026
Stay tuned, this is a developing story…