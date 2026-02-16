Latest
How Much Do the Dolphins Owe Tyreek Hill After His Release? Contract, Salary, Net Worth & More

Utsav Jain

Feb 16, 2026 | 11:54 AM EST

The Miami Dolphins just pulled a move no one saw coming. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is officially out, and Miami’s rebuild begins from here.

“Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released,” Adam Schefter reported on X. “Hill turns 31 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.”

“His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap,” Schefter further added.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story…

