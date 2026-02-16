How Much Do the Dolphins Owe Tyreek Hill After His Release? Contract, Salary, Net Worth & More

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 29: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on December 29, 2024, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Dolphins at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229016

The Miami Dolphins just pulled a move no one saw coming. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is officially out, and Miami’s rebuild begins from here.

“Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released,” Adam Schefter reported on X. “Hill turns 31 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.”

“His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap,” Schefter further added.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story…