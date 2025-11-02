Insider Reveals Mike McDaniel’s Asking Price for Jaylen Waddle As Steelers Eye WR Trade

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Miami Dolphins ahead of the trade deadline. The franchise is reportedly looking into trade options more actively after firing general manager Chris Grier. Several names have been mentioned in headlines, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Now, rumors suggest the team might be open to moving the WR. But what will Head Coach Mike McDaniel want in return?

In his latest report, insider Adam Schefter shared that the Dolphins could demand a 1st round draft pick and much more for the price of Jaylen Waddle. Schefter earlier reported that the Dolphins are ready to trade almost any player on the roster, but that may not include their precious playmaker. The rumored return sought by the Dolphins explains why.

Waddle is highly talented, with several accolades, including a CFP national championship (2020), to his name. He has had 4 touchdowns and is averaging 14.3 yards per catch this season. It’s expected that the Dolphins will seek a strong return for the player.

But even though Waddle is an enticing option, other teams are reportedly unlikely to offer a first-round pick and additional compensation, as per sources. So, there’s a chance the Dolphins could lower their asking price, or perhaps not. Earlier, Jeremy Fowler also shared the same take, stating that it would take a lot for Miami to consider a trade.

But one thing is certain that the Dolphins are likely to make a trade (likely a pass rusher) before the deadline to help with their rebuild. And interim GM Champ Kelly is exploring potential deals involving linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly shown interest in Phillips, with the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots also mentioned as possible suitors.

Both Phillips and Chubb have acknowledged the business part of the sport. But at the same time, they love the Dolphins and their teammates. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Matt Judon has also surfaced in trade discussions. There’s an uncertainty looming in the locker room. As for Waddle, even with a high asking price, there could still be interested teams willing to explore a deal.

Are the Steelers eyeing Jaylen Waddle?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one team that could benefit from trading for Waddle. They already have an impressive offense with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DK Metcalf, but could use more explosive weapons. Metcalf and Calvin Austin III are the only Steelers receivers with more than 14 catches this season.

And Rodgers often targets tight ends Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth. So, adding another WR like Waddle would help their offense.

The Patriots are another interesting option. The team has found success with their quarterback, Drake Maye, and his favorite target, wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They surpassed the Buffalo Bills to sit at the AFC East, now with a 6–2 record. Pairing Waddle with Diggs could further elevate their offense, creating a duo similar to what wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have built in Dallas.

The New York Giants could also benefit from adding Waddle. With quarterback Jaxson Dart showing impressive improvement as a starter, it’s become essential for the team to surround him with strong offensive weapons. Waddle could be exactly the kind of player to help spark their offense and support Dart’s development.

Which team could pull the trigger?