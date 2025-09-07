Is Tyreek Hill Injured? Dolphins WR Headed to Medical Tent After Bump To Head vs. Colts

Tyreek Hill’s 2025 season already looked nothing less than hazy. A rocky offseason filled with trade chatter, divorce news, and public frustration left questions about his future in Miami. Add in a nagging oblique strain, and the Dolphins’ biggest playmaker was already a concern heading into Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. And his return was nothing less than a gut punch for Dolphins fans.

What looked like a “soft” opener against a Colts team in transition has been anything but. At halftime, Miami trailed 20-0 overall score, managing only 43 yards of offense. Hill? Just two catches for 15 yards, capped by a trip to the medical tent after his head slammed into the turf on a tackle.

Whether the frustration stemmed from the stagnant offense or the injury scare, it’s clear this isn’t the start anyone envisioned. For Miami, it’s a nightmare scenario: their star receiver got hurt again, their offense is already sputtering, and a game is slipping away before the season has barely begun.