Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey Trade Deadline Confirmed Amid Growing Steelers Rumors

It was a trade that brought Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins back in 2023. Giving away a third-round pick and their TE Hunter Long, the Dolphins brought the Pro Bowler in from the Rams. But now, there have been trade talks surrounding Ramsey again for a while. And as per insiders, the fateful day might soon be on the horizon.

When Jalen Ramsey came to the Dolphins, he brought his stellar defensive record along for the ride. Although a knee injury sidelined him for the first 7 games of the ‘23 season, he still managed to rack up 22 tackles and 3 interceptions across 10 games. He followed up the next season with a bigger performance – 60 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. But even with two years with the team, nothing clicked. As per reports, the main reason for the trade talks was the lack of a relationship between Ramsey and HC Mike McDaniel. The result? As GM Chris Grier had noted back in April, “We decided it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward.” And now, that trade hammer could fall any day for Ramsey.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter was asked if there was a “lingering” development that could happen soon. And as Schefter put it, “So I would say this, that the Dolphins continue to have conversations about trading Jalen Ramsey. And I think that a trade there will get done. The question is, when does it get done? Does it get done next week, the week after, prior to the start of training camp?” So, the trade is set in stone. The timeline is the major thing that remains to be seen now. Shefter further added that he expects the trade to go through “before the start of training camp.” But for the destination, there are still some question marks. As Schefter noted, “I think he would like to go to the West Coast, to Los Angeles, Rams, Chargers, somewhere like that. And we’ll see how that happens.”

But is a West Coast shift really in the works for Jalen Ramsey? The Rams HC Sean McVay was certainly open to it when he was asked about the possibility of a trade bringing Ramsey to his old team. As McVay had noted, “Definitely don’t want to rule anything out because we’re always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we’re able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that in place of maybe preventing that from occurring.” The obstacles? A $23.4 million cap hit that would require some serious restructuring at the Rams’ end to make the trade happen. There’s also reports suggesting Miami would want a draft pick in compensation, something McVay doesn’t think will be happening. But there is another team that is being floated around the league for Ramsey, and that’s the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steel City for Jalen Ramsey?

The rumor mills started spinning in high gear when Jalen Ramsey followed Steelers’ veteran DT Cam Heyward on IG. But it wasn’t just a follow that made his case for a move to Steel City. The Steelers have loaded up on defence this year, and one thing that could significantly boost their chances at the Super Bowl this year would be to add another veteran playmaker to Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal.

The Steelers recently acquired former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay with a $10 million, one-year deal. But he’s 34, and many have already asked how long he can continue in the NFL. However, with Joey Porter Jr., it makes for a very strong CB duo for the Steelers. And if Jalen Ramsey joins the fray, there would be a triple threat lineup in Steel City. This would also mean a little less pressure for Beanie Bishop and more opportunities to see the veteran playmakers in action. But will the Steelers take the cap hit to sign Ramsey?

As per reports, the Steelers could think about offering a “fourth-round pick or a late Day 3 selection.” And if the Dolphins agree to take some of that cap hit themselves, Omar Khan might just make the move on Jalen Ramsey. The training camp is approaching fast. Soon, we could be watching Ramsey in a new outfit, new city, and a new team. The trade is happening for sure. The only question is, where’s he going to go? Do you think it will be the Steelers for Jalen Ramsey this new season, or somewhere else?