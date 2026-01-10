Jon-Eric Sullivan Makes First Statement as New Dolphins GM as John Harbaugh Links Take Major Hit

Essentials Inside The Story Jon-Eric Sullivan has clearly outlined his expectations for the team moving forward.

Sullivan brings strong ties and established connections within the Miami organization.

Despite widespread speculation, it now appears unlikely that John Harbaugh will be heading to Miami.

The Miami Dolphins doubled down on their franchise reset this Friday. Barely a day after the front office decided to move on from head coach Mike McDaniel, the team announced that it would be bringing in Jon-Eric Sullivan as its general manager, relieving Chip Kelly from his interim role. And it appears that Sullivan has already established a clear standard for the team moving forward.

“Now, as we forge ahead, we will build a football team that is resilient, physical, and tough,” the new GM said. “We will compete no matter the circumstances, with the ultimate goal of competing for division championships and Super Bowls.”

“Our team-building process will be intentional, disciplined and sound. And we will do it together, with collaboration and hard work,” he added. “It has always been and always will be a team sport. I can’t wait to get started.”

It’s been quite a ride for Miami this season. After a historically bad start to the season and a humiliating 28-6 loss to Baltimore, the team decided to move on from former GM Chris Grier after 25 years with the franchise. To take time deciding who will fill that void in the long run, they decided to keep Chip Kelly as an interim until Jon-Eric Sullivan’s arrival.

Sullivan spent 22 seasons with the Packers, starting as a scouting intern in 2003 and earning a full-time role in football operations the following year. Over time, he worked his way up the ladder, eventually becoming vice president of player personnel in 2022. He’s seen roster builds from the ground up and knows what long-term planning looks like.

Then there’s also a personal connection to Miami. Sullivan happens to be the son of Jerry Sullivan, who was the Dolphins’ receivers’ coach 22 years ago. The league has a way of circling back on itself like that.

Earlier this year, Miami also brought in Troy Aikman as a consultant to help guide the general manager search. Aikman’s role was never meant to be permanent, but he was involved in the process that led to Sullivan’s hire. With the job now filled, that advisory chapter likely closes.

Jon-Eric Sullivan steps into a role that comes with no shortage of challenges. The roster needs work, and the biggest question sits at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa was benched for the final three games of the season after struggling, and there’s no easy answer. Moving on would be expensive, but staying the course also carries its own risks.

Finding the right direction will define Sullivan’s early tenure. Before any of that, though, there’s one immediate priority. Miami needs a head coach. And now, it looks like it won’t be John Harbaugh.

John Harbaugh won’t be heading to Miami

After moving on from Mike McDaniel and installing a new general manager, the Miami Dolphins are clearly trying to clean up their structure. This time, they want defined lanes. Jon-Eric Sullivan will control personnel. The head coach will coach, and there’ll be no overlaps, certainly.

When the Baltimore Ravens let go of John Harbaugh, his name quickly came up as a potential fit in Miami. However, Harbaugh has always operated with a lot of influence, and stepping into a setup where roster control sits firmly elsewhere would require buy-in. With Sullivan now in place, that feels less likely.

Connections matter in this league, and there isn’t much of one here. Sullivan and Harbaugh don’t share a background. Miami did interview Chad Alexander, who spent close to 20 years in Baltimore working alongside Harbaugh. If that hire had gone through, the dots would have been easier to connect. But it didn’t.

As Jeff Darlington reported, Miami’s interest in Harbaugh is real, but not all-consuming.

“So how does this impact the potential hiring of John Harbaugh, you ask? The Dolphins remain interested, but I would not describe them as fixated,” he said.

That lines up with what Tom Pelissero later shared. When outlining early candidates tied to Jon-Eric Sullivan after his hire, Harbaugh’s name didn’t come up.

“The Dolphins will begin work on their head coaching search immediately,” he said. “Among the potential candidates with ties to Jon-Eric Sullivan via Green Bay: Mike McCarthy, Jeff Hafley, Adam Stenavich and Anthony Campanile.”

Every one of those names has Packers roots. That’s not a coincidence. Sullivan knows that pipeline, and he knows the people in it. That familiarity cuts both ways.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s attention appears to be drifting elsewhere. The New York Giants are believed to be pushing hard, and Harbaugh is reportedly intrigued, in large part because of quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants want him badly, and the situation may align more closely with how Harbaugh prefers to operate.