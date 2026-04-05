“Lack of Respect”: Ex-Dolphins Star Claims Players Cussed and Put Hands on Coaches During Mike McDaniel’s Tenure in Miami

Essentials Inside The Story After four years with the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel was fired after a 7–10 record.

Earlier as well, former Dallas Cowboys RB detailed the coach’s laid-back approach with players.

However, as Mike McDaniel moves on from Miami, Jim Harbaugh expresses faith in him.

Mike McDaniel lost his head coach position after the Miami Dolphins recorded an abysmal 7-10 record last year. Not making the playoffs for two consecutive years reflected their overall struggles on both defense and offense. But according to running back Raheem Mostert, who played under McDaniel for years, there was more to the story. Speaking from his personal experience, he revealed Mike wasn’t strict enough about locker-room discipline.

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“I felt like there was a lack of respect,” Mostert said on the April 2 episode of the 4th and South Podcast. “Just because he didn’t put any emphasis on trying to show respect to players or at least try to demand respect, right? Like, if you’ve got guys that are cussing coaches out on the sideline, it’s over with. But not just one time, like numerous times, or even putting their hands on a coach. Come on, that’s different.”

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Mike McDaniel took charge as head coach at Miami in 2022, leading his team to the playoffs in the first two years. Unfortunately, his leadership couldn’t mirror the success of the last two seasons. As Mostert pointed out earlier on another podcast, the coach’s laid-back approach with players played some part in this downfall. The running back’s words carry weight because he has played under Mike for eight good seasons.

They first worked together on the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2021, where McDaniel served in multiple roles. These include run game coordinator, run game specialist, and offensive coordinator. In 2022, Raheem followed his coach to Miami and stayed there for three seasons before moving to the Las Vegas Raiders. While speaking his mind, Mostert explained how McDaniel’s leadership differed from his tenure with the Niners.

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He revealed that McDaniel had limited authority in San Francisco, but he gained full freedom to do things his way over in Miami. This newfound control likely made him more lenient. Raheem thinks a mix of complacency and pressure to make up for years of team struggles created an unstable environment within the locker room. Before McDaniel joined the Dolphins in 2022, the team had only one playoff appearance in 2016 since 2009.

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Mike’s arrival in 2022 reignited hopes as Miami made it to the postseason. And the team’s offense carried the momentum into the next season, ranking below only one team on the back of a solid 29.2 points. That year, Tua Tagovailoa topped the league with 4,624 passing yards. Cut to 2025, they ranked near the bottom with just 20.4 points per outing. As for fines, the franchise recorded sixteen on-field infractions worth $138,584 this past season, ranking 22nd across the league.

While many things went wrong with the franchise, insufficient disciplinary action indeed left its mark. Now, Mike is gearing up for a turnaround while serving as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, and the expectations are clear.

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Jim Harbaugh shows faith in Mike McDaniel’s leadership

The Los Angeles Chargers have started this offseason on a fresh note for the offensive coordinator role. The 16-3 playoff loss to the New England Patriots sealed Greg Roman’s fate with the team, as he faced dismissal a few days later in January 2026. And now, Jim Harbaugh has handed control to Mike McDaniel after his four-year stint as head coach in Miami.

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One of the key focuses will be on improving the team’s passing attack and protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. The player suffered thirteen interceptions and a career-high 54 sacks in the 2025 season. Now with McDaniel in the mix, the team is aiming for an offensive turnaround. This partnership also presents an opportunity for Mike to prove himself again. Harbaugh recently spoke in favor of McDaniel, stressing how impactful and innovative the coach could be.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA – Los Angeles Chargers press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during a press conference at The Bolt, Thursday, Jan 15, 2026, in El Segundo, Calif. Dylan Stewart / Image of El Segundo CA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx DylanxStewartx iosphotos392571

“They made the analogy about making a better candle,” Harbaugh said, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “If you’re gonna make a better candle, make a lightbulb. That analogy makes sense to me when I think of the many meetings that we’ve had, and Mike talking about offensive football.”

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The team’s offense ranked 12th in the league, averaging 333.8 yards per game. While it wasn’t a terrible position to be in, it was still below where the Chargers view themselves. If Mike McDaniel can unlock the unit’s full potential and get the most out of their star quarterback, the Chargers may finally be on track to break through and compete among the AFC’s elite.