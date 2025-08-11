Legendary QB Deems Dolphins QB Incapable of Playing in NFL With Strong Words

When Zach Wilson went No. 2 overall in 2021, it was supposed to be the start of something big. Instead, it turned into one of the league’s harshest reality checks for the Dolphins. Dropped straight into the New York Jets’ chaos, he was asked to live up to sky-high expectations without the time or support to grow into them. What followed was a blur of injuries, benchings, and headlines. And by 2024, the numbers told the same story — 63.6% at preseason completions, 4 touchdowns to 10 interceptions; and a passer rating of 103.7.

The critics? They had their punchlines ready. However, strip away the noise, and you see a young quarterback still learning how to survive and how to grow through failure. Now in Miami, Wilson finally has something he never had in New York. A fresh, clean slate! No one’s asking him to carry the franchise. After all, it’s a QB room led by Tua Tagovailoa, who knows exactly what it’s like to deal with the pressure.

But after the way he looked in Sunday’s preseason game against the Bears, it’s clear the 26-year-old still has plenty to figure out. Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia didn’t sugarcoat it. Posting a screenshot of the gameplay to his Instagram Stories, he attacked Wilson’s performance with the strong caption, “Former 1st Round @nfl QB throwing consecutive short hops to wide open TEs on the same drive. Come on, man!” The moment he was referring to came in the second quarter. Wilson faked the handoff, rolled left under pressure, and had Tanner Conner standing all alone with nothing but open field ahead.

It should’ve been a walk-in touchdown. Instead, the ball skipped in well short. The misfire wasn’t an isolated mistake. Later, Wilson was sacked by Austin Booker after staring down Tahj Washington, a hesitation that killed the drive and forced a punt. Yes! He led two touchdown drives, but the stat line told the fuller truth: 5-of-9 passing, 96 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. The rest was a mixed bag, in a game that ultimately ended in a 24-24 tie.

For Wilson, the road to this point has already been winding. He endured a rocky run in New York before being traded to Denver last offseason. After a year with the Broncos, Miami signed him to a one-year, $6 million deal. Wilson had spoken about how “I’m grateful to be here. This locker room feels different.” On Friday, though, you couldn’t see much of that difference on the field. Well, he could also earn an additional $4 million in incentives, which could bring the total value of his contract up to $10 million.

Dolphins’ offense stumbles as Zach Wilson steals the spotlight

The Dolphins’ preseason meeting with the Chicago Bears turned into an early test of their offensive depth. All eyes were on Tua Tagovailoa after a strong showing in joint practices at Halas Hall, where insider Omar Kelly had praised, “He’s turned up the volume on his consistency. No wasted throws.” But when the lights came on, the performance didn’t match the hype. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions. First to safety Jaquan Brisker on a ball for Chris Myarick, then to Kevin Byard aiming for Tarik Black, and finally to linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in a red-zone drill. To make matters worse, he took back-to-back sacks during 11-on-11 play.

The shift came after Tagovailoa’s third interception, when Zach Wilson entered the huddle. Kelly broke the moment on X, posting, “Zach Wilson throws a red 9’e touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong. The Dolphins team celebrates big.” The score didn’t alter the quarterback depth chart, but it changed the energy. Wilson’s quick, decisive strike to Armstrong cut through Chicago’s defensive dominance and gave Miami a much-needed jolt.

His ability to manage the red zone stood out. Not just as a backup’s skillset, but as a stabilizing presence in live reps when the starter falters. Meanwhile, outside voices latched onto Joe Schad’s report of Tagovailoa’s three picks, reigniting debates about Miami’s long-term quarterback strategy. For now, the Dolphins will frame it as a preseason error. But Wilson’s cameo was a timely reminder of how confidence can change hands in an instant.